Synergy of Clark County trio create new line of casual and active clothing

NewBreath Clothing is the creation of Mike Werner, Trey Washington and Caleb McGuire

Three Clark County entrepreneurs have teamed up to form a new business that they hope will revolutionize the casual and active wear industry.

Mike Werner had an idea last year, an idea that grew out of a complaint filed by a friend of his about the frustrations of wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Werner shared this idea with his friend Trey Washington, who shared it with his friend Caleb McGuire. The trio of Clark County residents hope, as is often said, the rest will be history.

Clark County residents Caleb McGuire (left), Trey Washington (center) and Mike Werner (right) created NewBreath Clothing. Photo by Mike Schultz



Trey has been a friend of the Werner family for quite some time and Trey has also been a long time friend of my family, so that was Trey bringing us all together, McGuire said. We started talking one day and Mike said I had this idea. One of my friends is tired of wearing a mask. This is literally how it started.

The three shared their idea with others, who helped them focus on their clothing line.

Mike came up with the idea, Washington said. Once we made the idea something tangible and we could see it was something we could do, it was the birth of the child and it just grew from there.

Specifically, the idea was for an alternative to disposable masks, using the latest technological fabrications to incorporate face masks into designs. The line started out as a way to provide a functional alternative to bulky, disposable face masks for first responders and all essential workers who still had to work despite quarantines, as well as allowing everyone to safely assemble and responsibly as a community.

By combining their individual business areas of expertise, the three executives accelerated clothing brand New Breath for a launch in 2021. Looking to the future after the lockdowns, the group realized that the need for face masks was there to be. stay and proceeded to the development of a functional and elegant line that met the needs of the new normal.

Werner is a successful businessman interested in trucking and residential real estate. Washington has worked most of his career in restaurant and bar management, and McGuire has extensive business experience, including in the tech industry.

Mike Werner had an idea last year, an idea that grew out of a complaint filed by a friend of his about the frustrations of wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Mike Schultz

The three discussed Werner’s idea for a shirt that already had a built-in, comfortable, and breathable face mask to eliminate the inconvenience of forgetting to bring one, losing them, and even the now growing problem with it. accumulation of waste from disposable masks, which ends up as non-biodegradable waste.

The three then enlisted Courtney Dickens as Creative Director and this led them to design NewBreath, forming the brand out of their shared entrepreneurial drive and determination to make a difference for people on the front lines as well as for all others that are gradually emerging in the new Ordinary.

The launch of the process took almost a year.

From planning and development to production, it took us almost 10 months to get everything ready, Washington said. Things would have been faster honestly if it hadn’t been for the question of how manufacturing plants reopen, close, and then reopen according to regulations.

The trio of men, including Trey Washington (shown here), had to overcome the fact that neither of them had much fashion experience. Photo by Mike Schultz

The trio of men had to overcome the fact that none of them had much experience in fashion.

The main challenge for us in particular was that we were new to the fashion industry, McGuire said. While we were quite sure what we wanted to accomplish with the clothes and had very specific visions for how they would wear and look, we still had to go through the step-by-step process of selecting the right materials. , to get the right cut and ensure that the production would be top notch. So along the way we ran into some little trial and error issues where we weren’t happy with a certain fabric and tried something else. We relied heavily on people who were experts in the field and who guided us to make our ideas a reality.

The trio have always kept in mind the goal of helping the community get through the pandemic as quickly as possible.

The main focus was always to find a way to get people out of quarantine earlier in comfort and safety, McGuire said. There were too many downsides to disposable masks, ranging from basic discomfort to forgetting them. And at one point we realized they were becoming a waste problem because they littered the streets and added non-biodegradable materials that we keep dumping into the environment. We wanted to offer something durable and long lasting that you can wear over and over again. And let’s face it, masks are here to stay, so we want people to have that option so that wherever you go where you may be required or want to mask yourself, you’re already wearing the perfect top with NewBreath.

The NewBreath collection includes a range of long and short sleeve tops with elongated funnel neck masks that fit snugly around the nose and mouth with elastic ear straps. The collection also attempts to provide stylish, comfortable and breathable casual wear for outdoor activities, gym workouts, travel or anywhere and anywhere safety masks are needed. The parts also offer UV +40 protection. The mid-weight ones feature tiny capillaries to wick away moisture while the heavy ones are double-sided fused materials that give off a more luxurious look and feel. The designs offer the versatility of classic solids, from pastels to bright colors and neon lights.

The line started out as a way to provide a functional alternative to bulky, disposable face masks for first responders and all essential workers who still had to work despite quarantines, as well as allowing everyone to safely assemble and responsibly as a community. Photo by Mike Schultz

The line was designed to provide a safe and responsible way for people to come out of isolation and come together as a community, Dickens said. But it has finally occurred to us that we need to adapt to the current reality of communicable contagions and how we can all move forward with confidence, united by a shared sense of security and ecological responsibility.

NewBreath, made entirely in the USA, is available for women (retail $ 62-98), men ($ 60-129), and youth ($ 72-129), from sizes small to XXL. For more information, including the possibility of purchasing clothes in the near future, visit NewBreathClothing.com