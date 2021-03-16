Big Sky Assistant: Eastern Washington’s 5-out style will expand KU’s defense | News, Sports, Jobs





photo by: AP Photo / Rick Scuteri When opposing coaches prepare to take on Eastern Washington, it doesn’t take long for them to start worrying about the challenges that come with defending the Eagles’ five-out offense. Big Sky Conference tournament champions, EWU suffered just three losses once the league’s play began in late December. Assistant coach of northern Colorado, one of the few teams to defeat the Eagles since then, Lawrence native Dorian Green shared his thoughts on Saturday’s NCAA tournament game between Kansas and EWU with the Journal. -World. According to Green, the Eagles are known for finding ways to place opposing defenses in difficult places. “They have five guys on the floor at all times who will stretch you (to the 3 point line) and shoot from behind the arc. So that’s the hardest part, because they put you in space, ”Green said. That includes Big Sky Conference MVP Tanner Groves, the EWU’s 6-foot-9 tall junior man. “He can do a 3 and stretch,” said the UNC assistant, adding that the Eagles, led by Shantay Legans, are a well-trained group. “It’s really hard to keep, because they constantly put you in space, and then they play with rhythm and confidence.” As a team, EWU (16-7) hits 35.4% of its 3 points (99th in the country). But as Green pointed out, even Groves (17 for 52, 32.7%) is a threat. And the Eagles have four other players who average more than a 3-pointer per game – junior winger Kim Aiken Jr. (31.5%), second-year winger Tyler Robertson (37.8% ), senior guard Jacob Davison (36.4%) and senior goaltender Jack Perry (50%). Aiken and Robertson lead the team with 34 3-point games in 23 games, and Davison connected in 32. Green, a former star guard at Lawrence High, only watches the Jayhawks occasionally, as he’s busy with his responsibilities in northern Colorado and spotting Big Sky opponents. But he’s seen enough of KU to think EWU will try to get Jayhawks big junior David McCormack out of the basket. He expects the McCormack-Groves game to be a key part of the March Madness clash in Indianapolis. “These two greats are kind of polar opposites for the most part,” Green said. With McCormack believed to be back in the lineup for favored KU (20-8) after missing the Big 12 tournament due to COVID protocols, the Jayhawks are considering playing through McCormack in an offensive manner as they have the bulk of the season. “It will be difficult for Eastern Washington to keep,” Green said. “Especially if (McCormack) can get Groves in trouble, I think that will change the dynamic in eastern Washington a bit.” While the Big Sky isn’t a top-tier league, Green believes the Eagles (ranked No.110 in the country on KenPom.com), like most teams headed to Indianapolis, have the kind of mental resolve and tenacity that will make them “a tough exit. With four top-class members among the top seven players in their rotation, the Eagles have a veteran squad, and Green believes the EWU is “sort of on a mission” after hitting their 2020 season (23-8). due to the COVID-19 pandemic. . “They trust themselves. They play together and they’ve won a lot of games together, ”said Green. “It’s not an easy game. That’s for sure.”







