Fashion
New label inspired by loss, family love and legacy – WWD
LONDON – The year-long pandemic and damaged economy have led to a decline in the number of brands on the fashion scene – even in London, which was previously a hotbed of emerging talent.
Talia Lipkin-Connor was among the brave few to turn the tide, launching her own brand, Talia Byre, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Last year, as COVID-19 hit the UK and the lockdown began, Lipkin-Connor was completing his master’s degree at Central Saint Martins.
So she packed her bags, returned to the north of England with her family, and, like many, used the forced break for soul-searching.
“There was a lot of time to think about it and at the very start of the pandemic we actually lost quite a few of the older generation in my family. So it really got me thinking why did I do all this training? Lipkin-Connor said.
The answer came by preserving his family’s legacy. Her relatives were tailors who also ran the Lucinda Byre Ladies’ Shop, a boutique that the young designer described as “the place to be in Liverpool” from the 1960s to the 1980s.
“This is where I got a lot of my inspiration and knowledge. They passed everything on to me. It really got me thinking, “Why did I do all of this? I realized that it was important for me to wear the name and the woman, ”said the young designer who took her brand name from the store.
Armed with a new sense of purpose, she returned to London, rented a shared studio and created her fall 2021 collection, and hit the sales market for the first time this week.
Dubbed “4 am Prayers”, the collection is a reflection of the designer’s many sleepless nights, where she thought about the clothes inherited from her family’s boutique and her hopes of reviving the Byre name on the British fashion scene.
“I had referenced [the garments I inherited] in the past, but in a more abstract way. This time around as I progress as a brand and look to sell I was really looking at the finishes which makes [something] last a long time and adapt well, ”said the designer.
Her collection is filled with draped dresses and unstructured knits – or “angry knits,” as the designer calls it. Her knits feature jewelry embellishments ranging from vintage chains to bobby pins.
“There has been this rise this season, because of course I have grown a bit, moved from home and [experienced] some gear changes, with the loss of part of the family, ”Lipkin-Connor said.
She relied on family history to create the label and found her primary supplier by calling the number found on a cloth she discovered deep in her grandmother’s closet.
They now supply all of her woven wool fabrics and have even given her a luxurious Darby tweed, traditionally a men’s fabric, which Lipkin-Connor reimagined into a cool, fitted midi skirt with exposed stitching.
“With our woven wools everything, down to the button, is made in the UK, while with knitwear everything is produced in Italy. This type of location, I find really interesting, ”said the designer, who has responded to private orders, and aims to use wholesale partners to increase the reach of her brand.
She said her ultimate dream would be to open a modern version of the Lucinda Byre boutique and bring the same energy and feeling of excitement to a new generation of shoppers.
“The old store had so much energy: now that I’m launching the brand, the older generation who shopped there send their daughters to come and buy from me. I would love to have this [physical experience] again and approach it in a traditional way, ”she said.
“People would go to Lucinda Byre to buy a piece or two each season and add it to their capsule wardrobe, and I would love to bring back that and that intimacy and that personal connection with the designer. This is where we are headed.
