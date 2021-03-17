Police seek to identify stabbed men at Chandler Fashion Center





(Photos courtesy / Chandler Police Department) PHOENIX – The Chandler Police Department is asking the public to help identify three men involved in a stabbing incident that took place on March 12 at the Chandler Fashion Center. Officers responded to the mall near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101 just before 5:30 p.m. and discovered three stabbed men who had been in an altercation. Each suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital, authorities said. Authorities say the investigation found two groups of men had exchanged words that led to the physical altercation. A man wearing a yellow hoodie allegedly stabbed the men with a knife before setting off on foot with two other men involved in the fight. The men left the mall in a gray four-door sedan. The man with the knife is described as aged between 18 and 21 and also wore a white mask, gray sweatpants and sandals during the incident. The other man is also believed to be between 18 and 21 and was wearing a red hoodie, white mask, red shorts and black sandals. The third man who fled after the fight wore a dark white and blue striped shirt, a dark face mask and a red beanie-type hat. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chandler Police at (480) 782-4130. Follow @ KTAR923







