Polaris Fashion Place works to prevent future problems after second shot incident





The Columbus Police Division and Polaris Fashion Place are working together to find a solution.

Shoppers who were inside Polaris Fashion Place on Monday night are still in disbelief after shots were fired for the second time in two weeks, sending people running in all directions. Today, the Columbus Police Division and Polaris Fashion Place are working together to find a solution. On Tuesday, there was an increased presence of security guards from Polaris Fashion Place and the Columbus Police. Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said they plan to have an increased number of officers at least and possibly even more over the next few days. Two weeks ago we thought it was safe, obviously the incident happened, did we ever think that two weeks later we would be back here? Absolutely not, says Fuqua. Fuqua said police met with officials from Polaris Fashion Place on Tuesday afternoon to discuss strategies to prevent this from happening again. Michelle Seiler was shopping with her mother and about to leave when she noticed an associate approaching the person watching her. She said the other associate made an ominous face and both said everyone had to get out of the store. She said as she turned the corner, ready to go out, she saw a lot of people running. I don’t think I’ll be going back anytime soon, but it’s not going to stop me. Eventually I’m going to want to go to the mall, I want to be normal, Seiler said. Mindy Sarver was also at the mall when shots were fired. She was there with her daughters who were waiting outside a store talking to an employee. She said they heard the gunshots, and at first she was incredulous that this is what the sound could be. Sarver also found herself running alongside her daughters and other shoppers, eventually turning it into a store where employees helped them hide. She replayed the situation in her head and said she kept wondering, what if, knowing that it could have happened a million different ways. I don’t know if I’ll go back to the mall, that was a lot, Sarver says. A spokesperson for the Washington Prime Group, owner of Polaris Fashion Place, said: At Polaris Fashion Place, the safety of our customers, retailers and employees is our top priority. According to local law enforcement officials, no injuries were reported as a result of the isolated incident today. Our team immediately implemented security protocols and we continue to cooperate with all police procedures. Over the past two weeks, we have received additional security at Polaris Fashion Place and will continue to increase our security presence and work with local law enforcement. We would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their prompt response ensuring everyone’s safety: the Columbus Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Genoa Township Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Worthington Police Department. We continue to work with each of these agencies to cooperate with all of their procedures. The Polaris Fashion Place will reopen during regular opening hours on Tuesday, March 16. For more information, please contact the Columbus Police Department directly at (614) 645-4545.

