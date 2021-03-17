Auckland man shot dead by gang members over color of clothes





Two men who went scouring the streets in search of crabs or rival gang members ended up shooting an innocent and random stranger and killed him. In the early hours of May 25, 2019, Leroy Poi Dumars Tinei, 27, was driving a car, the Auckland High Court learned on Wednesday. Next to him sat Janeiro Jason Tapusoa, 28, armed with a loaded semi-automatic rifle. They stopped next to two other men before spotting Samiuela Anania Tupou at Seaside Park in Thuhu. They chose Tupou only because of the color of his clothes. Tapusoa shot Tupou three times. READ MORE:

* Man admits murder of ‘fun loving’ Samiuela Anania Tupou in Thuhu

* Man accused of murdering Samiuela Anania Tupou loses name suppression

* Two men deny murder charges after Samiuela Anania Tupou’s death

Tupou was only 21 years old and worked as a machine operator to support his parents. He was not a gang member or even gang affiliated, the court heard. He was murdered only because he chose to wear blue that day. VISUAL MEDIA PRODUCTIONS Police at the scene of Seaside Park in Auckland Thuhu. (First published in May 2019) Tinei and Tapusoa were sentenced to life in prison with a minimum parole release period of 11 years and four months and 13 years and one month respectively, when they appeared before Judge Tracey Walker on Wednesday. Crown attorney Kristy Li said Tapusoa shot Tupou at close range, possibly half a meter away. Tapusoas shots hit Tupou in the chest, right thigh and back before Tinei drove the car. Tupou was pronounced dead at the scene. His assassination was random, unprovoked, Li said. Tupou had recently returned from the United States to New Zealand. He was also his family’s main breadwinner, supporting his parents and helping the family meet their obligations to the church. Li read a victim impact statement from the Tupou family who spoke of the pain of losing their beloved son and brother. Since his death, they have had financial difficulties. They say time heals. It can’t come fast enough. They described Tupou as a peacemaker. Sam was a kind and very humble human being … When he smiled at you, it was impossible not to smile back at him. Tapusoas’ attorney Paul Borich QC said his client had a tough upbringing and turned to a gang for comfort. It’s also important to have experienced the loss of what he describes as a gang brother in a shootout. Ryan Anderson / stuff Auckland High Court Judge Tracey Walker Tineis’ attorney, David Niven, asked Judge Walker to take into account that it was Tapusoa who had the gun and that Tapusoa shot Tupou seconds after stopping next to him. Niven said his client had at one point played rugby league for Samoa, but after disconnecting from his family and becoming suicidal, he too turned to the gang. In sentencing, Judge Walker paid tribute to the Tupous family, many of whom sat in the public gallery. She described the murder as an execution-type murder without any provocation. The judge said Tapusoa had previously been convicted of bodily harm and injury with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a random 2014 attack on a group exiting a taxi. She said Tapusoa was eligible for a life sentence without parole under the Three Strikes Act because of his criminal record, but the Crown was not asking for such a sentence. Judge Walker read a cultural report on Tapusoa’s life, which showed he turned to alcohol, drugs and gang life. On the night of the murder, he had argued with his partner and just broke up. You say that you often carry a weapon for your safety, you say that it is like that there … I was looking for my enemies, I did not want to hurt any civilians. She said Tinei apologized to the Tupou family for what he had done, but was violent in prison and lacked insight into his offense. The judge interrupted their sentence to reflect their difficult upbringing and for Tapusoas, an early guilty plea. Previously, Tupou was described by his friends and family as a fun loving and hard working young man. Ma’ake Hauto, Tupou’s former classmate from Salt Lake City, Utah in the US, said he always had a big smile on his face and was always ready to help others no matter what. . Another friend, Lavelua Pulu, said Tupou was just another elder brother on the prowl, who always watched over his friends.

