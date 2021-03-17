From modeling to makeup, junior SU Fjolla Arifi is entering the fashion world

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.

Fjolla Arifi hates being called an influencer. Despite having more 180,000 subscribers on Instagram, she doesn’t run after influence.

Arifi, a major junior in magazine at Syracuse University, attended New York Fashion Week events and worked at agencies such as Marilyn Agency and Supreme Management.

Arifis’ first job in the modeling and makeup industries was for Aeropostale, but she was disappointed with the company’s style.

In high school, Arifi moved from Queens to Manhattan, which she says changed her perception of fashion and makeup seeing everyone dressed all the time and being around so many creative people.

I have met a lot of amazing people and the industry, Arifi said. I feel like this has been the most prevalent in my life right now, especially meeting stylists.

Four years ago, she and some friends decided to get their makeup license in New York City. She thought it would be something fun to do and started posting her looks online. Arifi never thought it would turn into a career.

Arifi is involved with the Fashion and Design Society on campus. Courtesy of Fjolla Arifi

As an artist, Arifi finds herself looking to other countries to get a feel for the trends that are emerging and trying to think of things that she would like to see on the catwalks. She watches Tokyo Fashion Week and Seoul Fashion Week because she thinks they seem to be ahead in terms of fashion trends.

Arifi has been attending New York Fashion Week since the age of 15 and started to fashion in college. Inspired by the trends of her friends who study at the Institute of Fashion Technology, she began to explore her own styling techniques around urban style clothing.

For her, street-style is about being comfortable and confident in whatever you wear while blurring the line with editorial fashion.

It’s about wearing whatever I want where, while following the trends and making it my own, she said.

In 2018, she did an internship for ENNUI, a textile company in New York. She would rush

going back and forth between Bibhu Mohapatra’s headquarters in Manhattan and ENNUI’s headquarters in Brooklyn several times a day carrying fabric bags just to make sure everything was prepared for New York Fashion Week.

While working there, she met fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra and was a guest on the Tommy Hilfiger and Alexander Wang catwalks at New York Fashion Week in fall 2018 in preparation for their spring collection.

It was like something you see in one of those cliché movies, she says.

During Arifis’ first year at SU, she noticed her little Instagram following was increasing. Thinking outside the box and staying true to herself has helped attract her following.

While attending New York Fashion Week a few years ago, Arifi met Guvanch Agajumayev, creative director and fashion stylist, and the two became close friends. Since then, Agajumayev has contacted Arifi to model his brand Guvanch.

When the two worked together on the set of Guvanch’s launch, Arifi stood on an unstable ladder in the water near a bridge at Bushwick Inlet Park in Williamsburg, a task that Agajumayev said was very dangerous. Agajumayev is always inspired by how Arifi challenges herself and brings unique ideas to everything she does.

She’s a very spicy girl, he said.

Agajumayev does not see Arifi as an influencer and rather sees her as an artist who paints with her clothes. The way she sees and uses color to create an image that viewers just want to look at is not something he sees other influencers focusing on today.

Agajumayev said he will come to her with an idea and Arifi will give him five more, which will really help the product or the whole project look better.

She is one of the easiest people to work with, one of the fastest people to work with, Agajumayev said. I am very happy to know her and over the years we support each other.

Right now, Arifi isn’t signed with a specific agency, but whenever an agency sends an email needing a makeup artist for a shoot, she jumps at the chance if she’s available.

SU gave Arifi opportunities to fulfill her dream of writing for a magazine. Last semester, Arifi studied on campus and wrote for ZIPPED Magazine, where she previously worked as digital director. This spring, she is studying remotely in New York and working as a writer for PopSugar.

Arifi was involved with the Fashion and Design Society, which mimicked her New York experience on campus, she said. Jessie Zhai, vice president and head of photography and videography for FADS, first met Arifi when she joined the makeup and hair team. Zhai and Arifi worked together on monthly photoshoots, and last semester the two did a photoshoot that lasted from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Zhais’ apartment.

While photographing one of their looks last fall, Arifi had a moment of inspiration in which she needed elf ears. So she and Zhai took an Uber around Syracuse late at night to four different locations just to find them, a moment that Zhai says speaks to Arifis’ attention to detail as an artist.

But whenever the two speak, Zhai notices that Arifi never talks about his social media presence.

She just hates to talk about it, Zhai said.