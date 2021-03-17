Fashion
From modeling to makeup, junior SU Fjolla Arifi is entering the fashion world
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Fjolla Arifi hates being called an influencer. Despite having more 180,000 subscribers on Instagram, she doesn’t run after influence.
Arifi, a major junior in magazine at Syracuse University, attended New York Fashion Week events and worked at agencies such as Marilyn Agency and Supreme Management.
Arifis’ first job in the modeling and makeup industries was for Aeropostale, but she was disappointed with the company’s style.
In high school, Arifi moved from Queens to Manhattan, which she says changed her perception of fashion and makeup seeing everyone dressed all the time and being around so many creative people.
I have met a lot of amazing people and the industry, Arifi said. I feel like this has been the most prevalent in my life right now, especially meeting stylists.
Four years ago, she and some friends decided to get their makeup license in New York City. She thought it would be something fun to do and started posting her looks online. Arifi never thought it would turn into a career.
As an artist, Arifi finds herself looking to other countries to get a feel for the trends that are emerging and trying to think of things that she would like to see on the catwalks. She watches Tokyo Fashion Week and Seoul Fashion Week because she thinks they seem to be ahead in terms of fashion trends.
Arifi has been attending New York Fashion Week since the age of 15 and started to fashion in college. Inspired by the trends of her friends who study at the Institute of Fashion Technology, she began to explore her own styling techniques around urban style clothing.
For her, street-style is about being comfortable and confident in whatever you wear while blurring the line with editorial fashion.
It’s about wearing whatever I want where, while following the trends and making it my own, she said.
In 2018, she did an internship for ENNUI, a textile company in New York. She would rush
going back and forth between Bibhu Mohapatra’s headquarters in Manhattan and ENNUI’s headquarters in Brooklyn several times a day carrying fabric bags just to make sure everything was prepared for New York Fashion Week.
While working there, she met fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra and was a guest on the Tommy Hilfiger and Alexander Wang catwalks at New York Fashion Week in fall 2018 in preparation for their spring collection.
It was like something you see in one of those cliché movies, she says.
During Arifis’ first year at SU, she noticed her little Instagram following was increasing. Thinking outside the box and staying true to herself has helped attract her following.
While attending New York Fashion Week a few years ago, Arifi met Guvanch Agajumayev, creative director and fashion stylist, and the two became close friends. Since then, Agajumayev has contacted Arifi to model his brand Guvanch.
When the two worked together on the set of Guvanch’s launch, Arifi stood on an unstable ladder in the water near a bridge at Bushwick Inlet Park in Williamsburg, a task that Agajumayev said was very dangerous. Agajumayev is always inspired by how Arifi challenges herself and brings unique ideas to everything she does.
She’s a very spicy girl, he said.
Agajumayev does not see Arifi as an influencer and rather sees her as an artist who paints with her clothes. The way she sees and uses color to create an image that viewers just want to look at is not something he sees other influencers focusing on today.
Agajumayev said he will come to her with an idea and Arifi will give him five more, which will really help the product or the whole project look better.
She is one of the easiest people to work with, one of the fastest people to work with, Agajumayev said. I am very happy to know her and over the years we support each other.
Right now, Arifi isn’t signed with a specific agency, but whenever an agency sends an email needing a makeup artist for a shoot, she jumps at the chance if she’s available.
SU gave Arifi opportunities to fulfill her dream of writing for a magazine. Last semester, Arifi studied on campus and wrote for ZIPPED Magazine, where she previously worked as digital director. This spring, she is studying remotely in New York and working as a writer for PopSugar.
Arifi was involved with the Fashion and Design Society, which mimicked her New York experience on campus, she said. Jessie Zhai, vice president and head of photography and videography for FADS, first met Arifi when she joined the makeup and hair team. Zhai and Arifi worked together on monthly photoshoots, and last semester the two did a photoshoot that lasted from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Zhais’ apartment.
While photographing one of their looks last fall, Arifi had a moment of inspiration in which she needed elf ears. So she and Zhai took an Uber around Syracuse late at night to four different locations just to find them, a moment that Zhai says speaks to Arifis’ attention to detail as an artist.
But whenever the two speak, Zhai notices that Arifi never talks about his social media presence.
She just hates to talk about it, Zhai said.
Posted on March 16, 2021 at 10:14 p.m.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]