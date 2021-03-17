It’s not women against men, it’s everyone against rapists

If a young woman cannot be safe in the presence of a teacher, police officer, or politician, who can she feel safe with?

I now know of course that I was one of the lucky ones. I left this building without having been raped, I was spared the experience alleged by Brittany Higgins. These are the powerful and lightning words of Jamila Rizvi, editor-in-chief and former politician, speaking of her time in parliament.

Earlier this week, I joined the tens of thousands of allies and survivors who gathered across the country for # march4justice. It was a deeply moving experience and one that I will remember as a defining moment in my life. We walked for every woman who has experienced gender-based and sexual violence.

If you have been sexually assaulted or know someone who has been sexually assaulted, a list of key support services in your state can be found here.

We walked for Brittany Higgins, the former Liberal clerk who alleges that a colleague raped her in Parliament. We walked for the now deceased Kate (whose identity will be protected in order to respect her privacy and any potential investigation), which is at the center of a historic rape allegation currently making headlines in Australia.

We walked for Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and murdered on her way home from a friends house (a police officer has since been charged with the crime). And we walked for Australian of the Year, Grace Tame, who was repeatedly and mercilessly sexually abused by her teacher before school, after school, in [her] uniform, on the floor.

These stories of women transcend area codes, countries and hemispheres. Their names will not be forgotten, for the realities of their situation are not lost to us. These could be our stories. These could be our names. Because we have all felt the burning discomfort of knowing that you are being noticed while performing completely mundane daily chores.

We’ve all felt the terror of realizing you’re alone with a man whether it’s in an elevator, on a train car, or on the street and wishing you were literally somewhere else.

Brittany Higgins’ voice quivered as she addressed the crowd outside Parliament, and as i talk about these women my voice also gets wobbly. I feel so angry and betrayed by the institutions and systems that have failed them.

If a young woman cannot be safe in the presence of a teacher, police officer, or politician, who can she feel safe with?

For me, the most difficult thing to reconcile, and the shocking truth of the matter, is that all the perpetrators in question are people who are employed to respect and uphold law and order. In all respects, these men would be regarded as reliable and exemplary members of society. Instead, the women were hurt (and worse) by the very men who were there to protect them, a story as old as time.

And while it’s true that #notallmen are predators, it’s also fair to say that not all men are doing enough to actively prevent predatory behavior. They are not all men, but enough men. Enough of them to foster a society where their toxicity is ignored, allowing them positions of power in our police stations, courtrooms, schools and parliaments, their behavior going unnoticed and unpunished. Although not all men are scary, all women are afraid.

How did it come to this? Could it be the authorized and corrupt culture fostered by Australia’s private boys’ schools that is creating massive power imbalances in our country? Exclusive, non-government schools seem to instill in privileged and predominantly white young boys the mentality that they are in fact untouchable. That they can force students to perform oral sex, spit on a homeless man and rape of unconscious girls with little or no consequence. That they are above the law.

It is not difficult to imagine that these schools act as the ideal breeding ground for corruption, nepotism, elitism and misconduct. Growing up in an echo chamber surrounded by those who look and think like you, and who work alongside you, while being raised by those responsible for public policy and the legislature, is common in such networks.

And in the case of Christian Porter, our attorney general and the man at the center of the current allegations, these are its realities. His father was General Secretary of the Liberal Party and has known Health Minister Greg Hunt and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher since his teens.

Can we trust politicians or ministers to identify sexual harassment when they see it and speak out when they do? Brittany Higgins’ experience proves that we cannot. About that, she said, I felt like the people around me didn’t care what happened because of what it might mean to them. It was so confusing because these people were my idols. I had dedicated my life to them. Suddenly they treated me differently.

When an issue that has been shrouded in darkness for so long comes to light, there is There was widespread shock and disbelief as to how something so perverse could happen, and not only happen, but happen in such an ubiquitous way, says Grace Tame. And the answer is pure and simple silence. Evil thrives in silence. Unspoken behavior, ignored behavior, is approved behavior.

A letter detailing the accusations of the now deceased Kates was sent to the Prime Minister, and although he claims to have been briefed on it, report status he hadn’t bothered to read it. What a shame. A disappointing but illuminating demonstration of how little he seems to care about survivors and victims of sex crimes.

During her speech at the Hobarts rally, Grace Tame said that men are not the enemy, but corrupt behavior. Corrupt behavior has always been and always will be the enemy.

It is not a question of women versus men. It’s everyone against rapists.

As protesters post signs that those who abuse women or protect abusers are not fit to run our country and that politicians need to protect the people, not the party, it is clear that this is a time that requires the leadership of our Prime Minister to meet the pitiful standards that exist on both sides of politics. Because it’s not the women who need to change, it’s these systems. And if they don’t, a message will be delivered to the polls at election time.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Counseling Service at 1800RESPECT, or visithis website for support and advice.