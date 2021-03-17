Top Fashion Trends for Fall 2021 According to TZR Editors

With fashion month in the rearview mirror, the time has finally come to take your foot off the proverbial accelerator pedal and take some time to reflect on the tracks that were. The best fall / winter 2021 fashion moments from New York, London, Milan and Paris provided a sense of optimism and excitement for the months to come. Gone are supple silhouettes and totally neutral collections, replaced by volume, high saturation and even wedge heels (yes, really). If you’re feeling a little anxious about revamping your wardrobe, now you’re armed with all the inspiration you’ll need for 2021.

Having finalized the coat collection in NYC, the Miu Mius mountain top celebration, the Chanels party at Castel and more of the season, the editors at TZR are ready to share the trends and shows that have most resonated with them in recent weeks. Below, find a rundown of the must-see moments and what clothes to put on your radar before you see them anywhere, everywhere six months later.

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: furry shoes

I’ve lived in my furry UGG slip-on sandals for the past year or so, so the furry shoe trend shown during fashion month is just right for me. From the zipper styles shown at Altuzarra and Nina Ricci to the original clogs from Acne Studios, there’s no need to compromise on style for comfort in the fall. Kelsey Stewart, fashion and beauty writer

Altuzarra

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: JW ANDERSON

I was particularly drawn to the gallery-curated presentation portraits JW Anderson curated of the model dressed in the collection alongside performance artist and ceramic sculptor Shawanda Corbette mimicking the silhouettes of the clothes. It was a beautiful interpretation of the parallels between fashion and art, and Corbette’s body movement was absolutely fascinating. Kathy Lee, Editor-in-Chief

JW Anderson

Best Of Fall / Winter 21 Fashion: Emilia Wicksteads Ladylike Tailoring

Emilia Wickstead’s fall / winter collection can best be described as Venn’s diagram of perfect fashion. Whether it’s ultra-feminine A-line skirts crafted from traditional masculine fabrics or austere cuts paired with floor-sweeping capes and car wash skirts, every look has been balanced through contrast. . Even the dullest palette was set against the shocking backdrop of fuchsia. It is certainly a collection that is both whimsical and wearable! EJ Briones, Senior Fashion Market Editor

Emilia wickstead

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: Kim Jones Fendi debuts

Looking at Kim Jones’ first ready-to-wear collection for Fendi this season, I felt like the human equivalent of the heart-eye emoji. Sultry knits, breathtaking coats, a fluffy tote bag that I would gladly give up many years of slats to pay for. Because as luxurious as the collection was (this is Fendi after all), everything remained surprisingly wearable, namely neutral, parted and not too high heels. Versatility clearly doesn’t have to be boring, and after 12 months of sweating, I really crave some glamor in my wardrobe. Hannah Baxter, Associate Beauty Editor

Fendi

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: Surrealism Schiaparellis

Since Daniel Roseberry took the helm as artistic director of Schiaparellis, I have been delighted with his original creations season after season. Its tailoring is impeccable, but it still manages to keep the whimsical and surreal homes alive, it’s certainly not a collection of boring basics, even when the color scheme sticks mostly to blacks and whites. Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

Schiaparelli

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: Cupcake dresses

I was definitely on the voluminous cupcake shaped dresses that I saw on the catwalks including Molly Goddard, Roksanda, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Harris Reed. I appreciate the whimsical and magical atmosphere that these pieces offer, especially at a time that is nothing like a fairy tale! Angela Melero, editor-in-chief

Molly goddard

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: Maximalism

I live for the dreamlike world of maximalist fashion in fall. With the promise of what the world will be like, I enjoyed the opulent and over-the-top looks that we hope we will go to for future events. Labels like Prada, Loewe and Louis Vuitton have looked at combinations of eccentric patterns, mixed looks and extreme silhouettes. The fantasy and interest that these looks bring is all that fashion should be optimistic about for us during this time and beyond. Copelyn Bengel, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Fashion Market

Prada

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: Assorted knitwear

“If everyone returns to the office in the fall, my go-to outfit for my first day back would be a matching knit set like the ones seen at Gabriela Hearst, Staud and Isabel Marant. I’ve always loved a coordinated two-piece. together for this “I tried, but not too hard” has a personal sartorial philosophy. While most of us still work remotely in the fall, knitted sets will be just as comfortable to wear while I’m working from my sofa. ” Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor

Gabriela Hearst

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: Take out the clothes

There was a renewed sense of optimism throughout this season’s fashion week, with lots of bright colors, wacky patterns and best of all … a party feel. Dresses with cropped hems, heels, metallic accessories, and cool cutouts all hint that hopefully it won’t be long until we can all revel in together. Can’t wait to dress the room. Aemilia Madden

Lanvin

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: Moschinos Old Hollywood

Again, in desperate need of an escape, I was grateful for the ever-overdone Moschino whose celebrity-filled ode to Old Hollywood gave me the most delicious dose of nostalgia. Joan Smalls in this golden shoulder-length dream was certainly a favorite. Angela Melero

Moschino

The best of fall-winter 21 fashion: Layering Ideas

“I’m very good at layering and I don’t like it, so I’m always figuring out how to properly achieve this look with minimal fall runway effort. Renteture’s Fall / Winter 2021 collection seems to have read my mind because most of the outfits wore a floral mock neck top underneath. This simple yet bright layered piece can dress up your everyday striped shirts and even college sweaters. I felt so inspired by this look that I immediately went to The RealReal to find similar layered tops from people like Collina Strada and Ganni. ” Marina liao

Clutch

The best of fall / winter 21 fashion: the swirling print trend

I’ve loved the plaid print over the past few seasons, however, I think I’ve encountered my new must-have motif: the swirl print. There is something so intriguing about this print, and it makes any room at once come out. At Nicole Miller it was splashed on a raincoat, while Eckhaus Latta showcased a funky matching ensemble in a swirl print. Kelsey stewart