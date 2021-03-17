Italian fashion brand PINKO to open US flagship store in New York





PINKO, known for its ready-to-wear collections for women, is planning an expansion in the United States and has signed a lease for a three-level retail space in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. The location will serve as the new U.S. flagship store for the brand, which currently operates five stores in the United States in addition to more than 250 single-brand and franchise stores around the world, and around 1,500 wholesale outlets. The brand is also currently developing in the travel retail sector, with more than ten points of sale at airports. PINKO plans to expand its store network in the United States from the current six at ten over the next three years, focusing primarily on the summit ten the largest urban markets. Our new Manhattan store launches our plans for expansion in the United States, PINKO President and CEO Pietro Negra said in a statement. Located in a 4925 square feet Former Bed Bath & Beyond space, SoHo’s flagship design concept calls for a high-energy, fun retail environment in the building’s two above-ground floors. The cellar level will house storage and support facilities. PINKO’s in-house creative team developed the interior design concept, in collaboration with Brooklyn, NY Studio Mariotti to assist its in-house designers, manage the project and develop the lighting design for the new store. Highlights of interior design will include: Open sales floors, with areas of interest indicated by brightly colored lilac and fuchsia rugs, with similarly colored seats; Movable brass display mounts and hanging brackets throughout; Runway lighting by FLOS above the merchandise display sections; and An inflatable air dancer figure in colors complementing interior design elements to add play and movement. Rendered courtesy of PINKO

