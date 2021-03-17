Oscar De La Renta’s Taylor Swift Grammy Dress Fascinates Everyone On The Red Carpet

Taylor Swift has made a grand entrance to the Grammysred carpet. Taylor Swift’s Grammy dress was designed by Oscar De La Renta. Her dress is adorned with fascinating floral pieces. The singer also wore a blue Etro dress covered in lace and gold leaf for one of her performances.

Taylor Swift’s Grammy dress mesmerized everyone

Taylor Swift wore a designer dress personalized by Oscar De La Renta. The high neck dress was decorated with flowers which gave it a 3D look. It also had sheer sleeves with floral appliques which give the dress a nice effect. The concept behind the dress was to give a spring to late summer feel. Her heels were designed by Christian Louboutin which matched the dress perfectly. Take a look at the dress below.

Oscar De La Rente posted a video explaining Taylor Swift’s dress. In the video, it was revealed that the botanical appliques applied to the dress were individually pinned to give a good effect to the look of the dress, and her pink makeup and Christian Louboutin sandals made her look even more beautiful. According to preview.ph, Talyor Swift’s Oscar De La Renta costs around $ 8,990.

Taylor Swift had six nominations including one for Album of the Year. His song Cardigan was also nominated for song of the year. She was also nominated with Bon Iver for Exile in the Best Pop Duo performance category. His album Folklore was even nominated for Best Vocal Album. His song called Beautiful ghosts from the movie Cats was even nominated for best song written for visual media. Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys Awards.

Other 2021 Grammys Highlights

At the 2021 Grammys, Beyonce broke records by winning the most awards. Singer Billie Eilish even won the record of the year for the second time in a row. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win the Album of the Year award three times. She won the award for her album Folklore.Taylor Swift by winning this award set a new record for most wins by a female artist at the Grammys.

