Latest fashion and beauty discoveries from black designers and brands





Photo: For W Magazine by Nadine Ijewere A Slim Aarons-inspired photoshoot got us fainting on Zendaya, John David Washington and reinvented 50s glamor this week. The bold colors, the smizing, the sexy and effortless way these two actors work together? You can’t tear your eyes out. This is clearly what Zendaya wanted when she came up with the idea of ​​a Magazine W cover shoot alongside Law Roach, her longtime friend and stylist. According to W, Zendaya has expressed a keen interest in a shoot that reinvents a shoot of Slim Aarons, but with current styles and designs. To achieve this goal, Roach and Zendaya explored houses with large circular walkways, fountains, and tall marble columns. Photo: For W Magazine by Nadine Ijewere Visuals matter, Roach said. Change occurs when people can see wealth and greatness in a way that they are not used to seeing it. Not only were they looking for places that would give off the images they were looking for, but they wanted to reinvent what 1950s glamor would look like if shot through the lens of a black photographer using black subjects. Nadine Ijewere, now the first black woman to shoot a cover for the American Vogue, was also the photographer for this shoot, expertly capturing the vision Zendaya and Roach had in mind. Photo: For W Magazine by Nadine Ijewere It appeared pretty quickly that Zendaya was leading the show. When John David arrived on set, she explained, if [I] have a lime green scarf, [youll] wear a polo shirt in the same shade. Dressed in everything designer-related from Dior and Miu Miu to Bulgari, Gucci and Chanel, Zendaya and John David gave off a laid back vibe and continued the magnetic chemistry of their original Netflix movie, Malcolm and Mariereleased on january 29. Photo: For W Magazine by Nadine Ijewere And okay, we have to talk about the Zs wig in these photos because it’s not just iconic, but a statement to those who criticize black hair (Editor’s Note: which should be whatever we want it to be). This specific wig was inspired by a photo of CZ Guest, a very tanned, very blonde socialite who became an icon thanks to an image of Slim Aarons, and a personification of status, privilege and wealth. Picture: For W Magazine by Nadine Ijewere The color-coordinated outfits, the backdrop that would grab the attention of anyone parading and redefining what wealth, status and privilege looks like not to mention chemistry literally everything we need and more. Photo: For W Magazine by Nadine Ijewere

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos