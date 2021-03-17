Doja Cat’s Bold, Plunging Leather Dress Stuns Everyone at the 2021 Grammy Awards; See the pictures





Doja Cat upped her fashion quotient at the 2021 Grammy Awards with a unique leather dress. The 25-year-old was nominated for 'Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards 2021' with 'Record of the Year' and 'Pop solo performance' for her song Say like that. Honoring the awards show, Doja Cat at the 2021 Grammys stunned fans with her daring choice of dress. Doja Cat at the 2021 Grammys Doja took to Instagram to share her Grammys outfit with the caption 'Grammys 2021. Rocking a dress by Roberto Cavalli and Fausto Puglisi, the leather top had a twist of the zipper in the front that opened up to the singer's stomach. Coated in green feathers on the skirt, the dress had an edgy touch with its dark colors. The singer completed the look with heavy black earrings and heavy eyes and sported a mullet. Speaking to E! Red carpet pre-show host Giuliana Rancic of her outfit, the singer revealed her dress was like a motorcycle jacket that fits her. Additionally, the singer spoke about her fashion sense saying that she loves something that is out there and that is something she wanted to do as she has toned it down lately. Internet users react to photos of Doja Cat Doja Cat didn't disappoint her fans on Grammys night as several of her fans went gaga over her outfit on Instagram. One fan said she 'devoured' the dress while many said the singer looked cute. One fan praised the singer saying he loved this 'Beetlejuice moment'. Photo credit: Doja Cat Instagram. Learn more about the 2021 Grammy Awards The night of the Grammys saw many celebrities from the music industry donning exquisite dresses and outfits. In addition to being nominated for numerous Grammys, Doja Cat is also set to do a special performance on stage. Hosted by Trevor Noah, this year's winners include renowned artists like Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.







