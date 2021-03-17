Elliot Page becomes first trans man to appear on cover of Time magazine





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Elliot Page became the first transgender man to appear on the cover of Time, as the Canadian actor opened up about his decision to step out last year. The 34-year-old, whose film credits include “Inception” and two installments of the “X-Men” franchise, will appear on the front cover of the magazine’s next issue under the headline “I Am Fully Who I Am.” This is the first of Page major maintenance since the public disclosure of her gender identity in December. Speaking to Time reporter Katy Steinmetz, he described the mixed reaction to the announcement via Instagram , in which he revealed his pronouns as “he” and “they”. “What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hate and transphobia,” Page said. “That’s basically what happened.” The actor, who won an Oscar nomination for his role in “Juno” in 2008, also spoke about his childhood, saying he “felt like a boy” from an early age. He recalled the “feeling of triumph” of having been allowed to cut his hair at the age of 9. Page, who was previously gay in 2014, also spoke of undergoing high-level surgery, a move he described as having “completely transformed my life.” He goes on to discuss the fight for trans equality, as well as the “crushing standards” of the entertainment industry and “pervasive stereotypes about masculinity and femininity”. “Heavily influential people are spreading these damaging myths and rhetoric – every day you see our existence being debated,” he said in the interview. “Transgender people are really, really real.” Page pictured in Toronto in 2019, more than a year before publicly disclosing her gender identity. Credit: Rich Polk / Getty Images The cover was taken by trans photographer Wynne Neill, who posted the cover image on Instagram Tuesday, describing it as a “dream mission.” “I wanted it and have been working on it for so many years,” Neill wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of Elliot and so grateful to the trans seniors who risked everything to make this moment happen.” Page also published the cover on Instagram , writing: “With deep respect for those who have come before me, gratitude for those who have supported me and great concern for the generation of trans youth we all need to protect, join me in decrying the anti -trans, hatred and discrimination in all its forms. “







