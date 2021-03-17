Dior Mens Summer 2021 collection pays tribute to Amoako Boafo





Kim Jones made Dior Men an electric hit. He again exerts his influence by defying the status quo with Ghanaian finger artist Amoako Boafo for the Dior Mens Summer 2021 collection. When gallery owner Mera Rubell first introduced Kim Jones to Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo, it was like a moment of intended serendipity. Enjoying a nomadic childhood across Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Botswana, the irrepressible Jones loved the work of the Boafos and sought collaboration with the Ghanaian long before his finger paintings became the topic of conversation. from the world of contemporary art. Fusion of art and fashion With its own ties to the African continent, merging Boafos art with Dior couture felt intimate, clever and, dare we say, natural. Even the vagaries of a raging global pandemic, which meant Jones would work remotely from Notting Hill in the UK while collaborating with Diors workshops in France, would take no wind in his creative sails: The Dior Mens Summer 2021 The collection is both up to date and classically elegant. Dior Hommes Summer 2021 Collection photographed by Jackie Nickerson Dior Hommes Summer 2021 Collection photographed by Jackie Nickerson







1

2

3

4

5

6

7 Continuing a legacy of artistic collaborations during Jones’ tenure at Dior: Portrait of an Artist, the brand’s Summer 2021 collection joins a series of high-profile collaborations with famous luminaries in the art industry: Daniel Arsham , Hajime Sorayama and Shawn Stussy, to name a few. What Amoako Boafo adds is a nuance in the voice of Dior men’s clothing with the texture and tone of a globalist perspective. Something Jones handles with remarkable skill and panache, as opposed to the recent round of botched (some say lazy) pop culture attempts at the nebulous concept of representation. It’s a real menswear coup that Jones takes great care in weaving African leitmotifs into Diors’ latest menswear collection rather than just embracing them. The latest Dior Mens Summer 2021 collection pays homage to the Viennese painter born in Ghana, whose vivid portraits of African darkness play against the backdrop of high-contrast neon palettes, if not outright. The silhouettes are Jones’ signature, a blend of tailored streetwear-inspired tailoring with remarkable garments donated by the artisans of the Dior workshops. In a feat of haute couture rarely seen in men’s fashion, Dior artisans have succeeded in reproducing Boafos paintings via embroidery, rendering the artists rich textures finger-painted onto clothing. The result is a flexible, light and yet remarkably tactile collection. (Images: Dior)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos