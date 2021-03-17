Dongguan 3F Releases 2021-2022 International Fashion Furniture Color Trend Report





In its exploration of key trends for the new season, the report draws on in-depth research to uncover the key movements sweeping the furniture industry, examining changes in consumption patterns, design and aesthetics, political, economic and cultural developments, world events, and hot intercultural social topics. Through this in-depth analysis, the report identifies a major shift in consumer motivation. As consumers evolve from practical motivation to the pursuit of emotional fulfillment, a new set of emerging needs and aspirations should guide the direction of the industry for years to come.

With emotional aspirations playing a bigger role than ever in purchasing decisions, new consumer values ​​are defining needs and influencing emerging trends and aesthetics. As is 2021-2022 International Fashion Furniture Color Trend report identifies four major color trends Naturalism, positive perception, balance of thought and concise elements. To give guidance for industrial applications, the report incorporates the latest technological advancements into its trend forecast to pave the way for creative design scenarios. Complemented by trend analysis and color charts for inspiration and application realization, the report dissects key industry developments from various angles and considerations. It not only reveals forward-looking information on color trends, but it also provides product implications, enabling real design applications and improving the competitiveness of companies operating in the industry. As consumer behavior and habits continue to evolve, people are no longer content with just function. They aspire to be emotionally fulfilled, paying attention to the value brought by bright colors and exceptional materials. The 2021-2022 International Fashion Furniture Color Trend report was released at this year’s Creativity of Color, Material and Finish Design (CMF) Design Applications. Dongguan 3F. The CMF Exhibition is located in Hall 5.2-6.2 of the Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center, which highlights space design and color trends, integrating CMF with well-known furniture and home textiles brands. Held March 15-19, this year’s 3F is a comprehensive exhibition and trade platform that capitalizes on the distinct advantages of the Dongguan furniture industry. http://mar.gde3f.com/ Contact:

International Department

+ 86-0769-85989921

[email protected] Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457131/1.jpg Related links http://mar.gde3f.com SOURCE International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan)

