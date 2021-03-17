Paris Hilton poses in a pink Lanvin dress alongside her pink Bentley Continental

She is the new face of Lanvin for the brand’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection.

And on Tuesday, Paris Hilton posed a storm in a pink dress from the French fashion house alongside her matching pink Bentley Continental.

The 40-year-old worked the look in style by playfully touching the hood of the luxury vehicle while looking straight into the camera.

The drapelurex dress had a plunging V-neck and long sleeves.

It was gathered at the waist with a belt and had an ascot collar.

Paris went bare-legged in the outfit and added a pair of contrasting stiletto heels.

Paris said on Tuesday:“ I am honored to work with Lanvin for their spring / summer campaign and to be able to contribute to the brand’s legacy. ”

The socialite and hotel heiress continued: “I have always been a fan of the house and I personally admire the founder Jeanne Lanvin. She was able to build an empire out of a small store that still exists 130 years later.

For the countryside, Paris morphed into a modern take on a 1950s socialite, known for her draped dresses, ballet flats and jeweled sunglasses for the countryside.

The brand’s creative director, Bruno Sialelli, explained how he wanted to change the “ sparkling style ” of Paris to refine its natural beauty.

He said: ‘She’s quite known for her long blonde hair and sparkly style and we wanted to shed some light on her ability to transform a bit like a swan.

As the creator of the influencer movement and the idea of ​​’famous for being famous’, I wanted to show the world how far she has come in the industry that she has created. We stripped the style and allowed its natural beauty to be captured.

Last month, Paris announced her engagement to boyfriend Carter Reum on her 40th birthday.

She said on her website that the proposal, which took place during a pre-dinner walk on the beach, was everything she had ‘dreamed of’.

After Reum got down on her knees and said yes, the couple then celebrated with their reunited family and friends for the socialite’s birthday.

The couple have been dating since 2019.