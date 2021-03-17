Men’s volleyball uses balanced attack in an eastern double sweep





Next match: at Widener University 03/20/2021 | 12 h 00 St. DAVIDS, PA (March 16, 2021) The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s volleyball team racked up 19 blocks in total against Eastern University and won a pair of games 3-0 on Tuesday, winning the opener 27-25, 25-20, 25 -22 and the second game 25-22, 25-16, 25-21. The sweeps were the first two of the season for the Ducks who rose to 3-3 in the young season and had six critical points in the Atlantic Mid-Conference standings. In the first game of the evening, Stevens got a double double of 12 kills and 12 second-year searches Nathan Lancia and held an 11-3 edge in total blocks. The second competition featured another second year student, Percy Bickford , with double-digit wins as he tied his career record with 13 while hitting 0.462. Overall, the Ducks kept the Eagles at an attacking percentage of .117 in both games and only had one set where they allowed Eastern to hit over .200. Volleys and Points (Match One) The Ducks quickly took a 4-1 lead in the first set thanks to a Jack fyda ace of service as well as victories for Bickford and Lancia.

Eastern responded with an immediate 5-0 run that featured two kills, a service ace and a block to take a 6-4 advantage.

Trailing 10-8, Stevens managed to clinch four straight points after Percy and Fyda were knocked out to regain the lead at 12-10.

The Eagles responded immediately once again by taking five of the next six points, taking advantage of three errors from Duck, to lead 15-13.

With the score 21-19 in favor of the East, Stevens turned to his defense and, more specifically, Alex Franke who produced back-to-back solo blocks at the net to give the Ducks a one point lead.

After trading points back and forth for the remainder of the set, the Eagles threatened to take the first set as they advanced 25-24 and had the first set point opportunity.

Stevens was not turned down, however, as they were able to step aside and give the ball to Fyda at the service line. The junior tore up a pair of big serves, one for an ace and one that was too difficult to come back and resulted in an error to seal the 27-25 victory.

The second set saw Eastern take a 13-8 lead early on as they looked to tie the game.

The Ducks countered once again, scoring five straight points on eliminations Colin nikc and Lancia as well as a Franke-Percy double block to tie at 13.

Behind 17-15 later in the set, Stevens again turned to his advantage at the net as Stedman Van Arsdale and Jack fyda teamed up for two crucial blocks on consecutive points to give Stevens the lead.

teamed up for two crucial blocks on consecutive points to give Stevens the lead. With the score tied at 20, the Ducks returned to serve on a Lancia kill and took advantage of four straight errors in the East to win the set 25-20.

The third set was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with Stevens taking his biggest lead of the set at 10-6 after a pair of solo blocks from Jacob Stark and Fyda.

and Fyda. Eastern was able to get back into the game straight away and finally take the lead at 21-20 thanks to the eliminations of Lucas Adam and Justin Flor.

Just like they had done every game, the Ducks answered the bell by scoring five of the last six points of the set thanks to a Bickford murder, a Chris Varseveld -Lancia double block, two oriental errors and a service ace Nikc. Inside the Numbers (Match One) Stevens held Eastern at an attacking percentage of 0.067 in the game, including -095 in the deciding third set.

Lancia’s double-double is even more impressive when you consider that he led all of Stevens’ players who had at least five swings with an attacking percentage of .409, committing just three mistakes.

Bickford finished second on the team with eight kills while Fyda totaled five and added three aces on serve, a team high.

Nikc had 20 assists in the contest as the Ducks held a 31-26 advantage in that category.

The 11 blocks of the game were the most important for Stevens in straight sets as the Ducks totaled 11 in a Rutgers-Newark sweep on Jan.20, 2018.

The Eagles had an advantage on the service line with eight serving aces to Stevens’ five. Volleys and Points (Match Two) The first set was a real back-and-forth, with neither team leading by more than two points at the halfway point.

Trailing 18-17, the Ducks turned to Lancia in a big spot and second delivered with a kill, block assist (with Varseveld) and a serving ace in a 5- run. 1 which gave Stevens a 23-19 lead.

After Loudan Moran, who played the majority of the second setter game, gave the Ducks two set points with his first kill of the night, Eastern was able to dodge a pair of set points before finally falling 25-22 on a kill of Fyda.

A service ace Moran and two kills from Lancia put Stevens ahead 4-1 at the start of the second set.

Leading 6-4, the Ducks had an impressive run, scoring six straight points to take a 12-4 lead.

The Eagles threatened to come back in the set, but never reduced the deficit to less than seven from that point on as Fyda killed a shot to give the Ducks a 25-16 win and a 2- advantage. 0 in the match.

After losing five straight sets, Eastern didn’t give in in the final stanza as they took a 7-6 lead early and didn’t drag again until Stevens scored three times to take an advantage of 14-13.

Tied at 17, the Ducks used a Van Arsdale kill, Fyda service ace and Lancia kill to take a 21-17 lead in the set.

After Eastern reduced the deficit to two to 23-21, Stevens wasted no more time scoring the last two points on a Bickford kill and, deservedly, a Varseveld and Fyda block to win 25-21 and sweep double. Inside the numbers After hitting just .207 in Game 1, the Ducks stepped up their attacking offense in Game 2 with an attacking percentage of .303.

Despite a .323 hitting percentage in the first set, Eastern only hit .169 in the game thanks to a .000 percentage in the second.

The net advantage belonged to Stevens once again, with the Ducks holding an 8-4 block lead.

Bickford’s 13 wins equaled his career record he set in the 2021 season opener against Misericordia.

Fyda narrowly missed a double double as he finished with 10 digs and nine kills while hitting .389.

Moran led the attack extremely well in the game with 35 assists while producing six digs. Unsung hero In two matches, Varseveld produced nine blocks in total and five kills while hitting 0.444. He had four blocks in the opener and called with an effort of four kills and five blocks in the second game. Touchlines (head coach And Buehring ) “Our guys have been working hard to focus on a few key areas that we need to improve on to win two tonight. We have a very capable squad growing on their own and tonight I think they’ve started to see their capabilities. a little more clearly. I was happy to see they improve in the good stuff over there tonight. “ following The Ducks return to the field on Saturday with another road game in Pennsylvania, this time in Chester, Pa., Against Widener University.

The leading double will start at 12:00 and is believed to be the first clash between the two teams.

