Fashion
11 small fashion brands who could use our support right now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its one year brand, small businesses continue to take a hit and this particularly includes the fashion industry. From closing store doors to dropping off hourly workers, small fashion brands are doing what they can to stay afloat.
Many independent businesses have looked into offering incentives like free shipping, sitewide sales, and discounted gift cards. Mixology clothing company, a New York-based family business, was forced to shut down nine retail stores in 2020.
So many small businesses and business owners have been forced to simply shut down. I feel so horrible for them. It is the most difficult decision of your life. Last week, we were forced to close our 9 physical locations. Thank goodness we have invested in our website and our CRM technology; We have pivoted our frontline retail employees to a mobile sales force using our website as a sales platform versus stores, Jordan Edwards, CEO of Mixologys told In The Know.
We are actively retraining our team using an online digital platform with mini-courses on how to deal with this new reality.
Edwards also pledged that every dollar of revenue generated from online sales will be used to keep their key personnel employed, while he and senior executives forgo wages.
So what can you do in these uncertain times to help? Whether it’s adding a comfy pair of sweatshirts to your current loungewear collection or splurging on a special dress as a wishful thinking, keep scrolling to shop 11 little fashion brands that could. use a little love.
1. Mixology clothing company
With retail stores temporarily closed, the Mixologys website remains fully operational. From labels like Lioness, ASTR and Faithful The Brand, Mixology is the perfectly organized store every Gen-Zer needs to know. The company also offers personal style services on FaceTime.
2. Orseund Iris
This New York-based luxury brand, known for its non-seasonal approach to fashion, is led by Alana Johnson. With fans like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, Orseund Iris is the brand for all the cool girls looking for quality fabrics with an unexpected twist.
3. The Frankie Shop
This sustainable boutique, based in New York and Paris, is filled with an incredible selection of cool costumes and minimalist tailoring. However, it is their iconic Eva Padded Shoulder Muscle T-shirt who sold several times.
4. Torrid
Torrid is a fashion company catering to women in sizes 10 to 30. From accessories and sportswear to underwear, Torrid offers a wide selection of trendy extended size styles.
5. The whole world
Now would be a great time to invest in Whiskey’s next level collection of colorful, non-boring basic tracksuits. The brand, founded by Band of Outsiders alum Scott Sternberg, was started with the idea of creating the things you live in.
6. Olivia Rose the label
Olivia Rose The Label is a small independent British clothing brand, founded by Olivia Rose Havelock. Each item is handmade to order by Havelock in her studio, allowing the designer to offer custom sizes for all shapes, sizes, and heights at no additional cost.
7. Awakened vintage
The Brooklyn-based vintage hot spot will sell styles through Instagram Stories. Their account, which has nearly 40K loyal subscribers, also continues to pay staff on time during its difficult store closure.
8. Batsheva
Founded by Batsheva Hay, the New York-based ready-to-wear brand of nostalgic dresses focuses on the strong and beautiful aspects of femininity.
9. Brother Vellies
Under the creative direction of Aurora James, the Brother Vellies collection of shoes and handbags handcrafted in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco has become one of the most coveted brands among girls. of fashion.
ten. Shop n ° 14
This Pittsburgh-based boutique operates online while offering adjusted in-store hours for those in the area who wish to stop by. From comfortable sweaters to stylish loungewear, you will get lost browsing the selection of brands.
11. Savannah Yarborough
Savannah Yarborough, a former Billy Reid brand, is the driving force behind luxury leather brand SAVAS. The brand makes it unique, unique pieces of the best leathers and furs in the world.
If you liked this story, check out the K-Beauty brand that wants to help you get your best complexion with less products.
More from In The Know:
4 women-owned wellness brands to add to your medicine cabinet
The new Richer Poorers t-shirt is like a weighted blanket that you can wear
The Snowes Honeycomb Robe is a splurge worth it
Off Shoulder Tops Are Back For A Hilarious (And Timely) Reason
The post office 11 small fashion brands who could use our support right now appeared first on Aware.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]