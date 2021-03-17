11 small fashion brands who could use our support right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its one year brand, small businesses continue to take a hit and this particularly includes the fashion industry. From closing store doors to dropping off hourly workers, small fashion brands are doing what they can to stay afloat.

Many independent businesses have looked into offering incentives like free shipping, sitewide sales, and discounted gift cards. Mixology clothing company, a New York-based family business, was forced to shut down nine retail stores in 2020.

So many small businesses and business owners have been forced to simply shut down. I feel so horrible for them. It is the most difficult decision of your life. Last week, we were forced to close our 9 physical locations. Thank goodness we have invested in our website and our CRM technology; We have pivoted our frontline retail employees to a mobile sales force using our website as a sales platform versus stores, Jordan Edwards, CEO of Mixologys told In The Know.

We are actively retraining our team using an online digital platform with mini-courses on how to deal with this new reality.

Edwards also pledged that every dollar of revenue generated from online sales will be used to keep their key personnel employed, while he and senior executives forgo wages.

So what can you do in these uncertain times to help? Whether it’s adding a comfy pair of sweatshirts to your current loungewear collection or splurging on a special dress as a wishful thinking, keep scrolling to shop 11 little fashion brands that could. use a little love.

With retail stores temporarily closed, the Mixologys website remains fully operational. From labels like Lioness, ASTR and Faithful The Brand, Mixology is the perfectly organized store every Gen-Zer needs to know. The company also offers personal style services on FaceTime.

This New York-based luxury brand, known for its non-seasonal approach to fashion, is led by Alana Johnson. With fans like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, Orseund Iris is the brand for all the cool girls looking for quality fabrics with an unexpected twist.

This sustainable boutique, based in New York and Paris, is filled with an incredible selection of cool costumes and minimalist tailoring. However, it is their iconic Eva Padded Shoulder Muscle T-shirt who sold several times.

Torrid is a fashion company catering to women in sizes 10 to 30. From accessories and sportswear to underwear, Torrid offers a wide selection of trendy extended size styles.

Now would be a great time to invest in Whiskey’s next level collection of colorful, non-boring basic tracksuits. The brand, founded by Band of Outsiders alum Scott Sternberg, was started with the idea of ​​creating the things you live in.

Olivia Rose The Label is a small independent British clothing brand, founded by Olivia Rose Havelock. Each item is handmade to order by Havelock in her studio, allowing the designer to offer custom sizes for all shapes, sizes, and heights at no additional cost.

The Brooklyn-based vintage hot spot will sell styles through Instagram Stories. Their account, which has nearly 40K loyal subscribers, also continues to pay staff on time during its difficult store closure.

Founded by Batsheva Hay, the New York-based ready-to-wear brand of nostalgic dresses focuses on the strong and beautiful aspects of femininity.

Under the creative direction of Aurora James, the Brother Vellies collection of shoes and handbags handcrafted in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco has become one of the most coveted brands among girls. of fashion.

This Pittsburgh-based boutique operates online while offering adjusted in-store hours for those in the area who wish to stop by. From comfortable sweaters to stylish loungewear, you will get lost browsing the selection of brands.

Savannah Yarborough, a former Billy Reid brand, is the driving force behind luxury leather brand SAVAS. The brand makes it unique, unique pieces of the best leathers and furs in the world.

