Serena Williams shows off her enviable curves in a tight knit dress designed by Kelly Rowland

Serena Williams gets a fashion boost from good friend Kelly Rowland.

The 39-year-old tennis vet showed off her incredible curves in a tight knit dress on Tuesday, revealing the designer was none other than the Destiny’s Child singer.

Loving the way the light gray dress fell over her body as she took pictures in a mirror, she told her 13 million followers, “ I’m about to put this dress to the body! ”

Enviable curves: Serena Williams, 39, slips into a bodycon mesh dress designed by good friend Kelly Rowland as she tells her 13 million followers, ‘I’m about to make this dress come to life ! ”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner looked absolutely ‘snapping’ in the dress as she worked her angles for the camera, amazed that it was ‘so cute’.

She wore her caramel locks and posed for a full-bodied photo in the one-shoulder dress, donning a pair of white sandals.

Despite her better appearance, Williams said she woke up with a ‘really bad toothache’, sharing that by going to the dentist they were unable to get to the root of the problem.

Grand slammin ': She posed for a full-bodied pic in the light gray dress, donning a pair of white sandals to complete the spring look

Just fabulous: Rowland had designed the dress with Greek goddesses in mind in hopes of inspiring women to be strong but graceful

She revealed that she had to overcome the pain, asking her followers for recommendations for home remedies like garlic and coconut oil.

The upside of the situation she shared was that she ate only soft foods and soup, adding that hopefully they would help her get a ‘short stature’, although she did. already has a phenomenal figure.

Rowland’s collection with JustFabOnline was designed during the pandemic, using Greek goddesses who show both ‘strength and grace’ as inspiration.

Beauty and grace: Williams felt the new dress as she called it 'so cute'

At home glamorous: She wore her caramel braids while accessorizing with a necklace from her jewelry line

Pandemic Project: Destiny's Child Pregnant Vet Looked No Further Than Williams To Decide Who To Offer A Product To

When it came to gifting the dresses to a few close friends, she turned to Williams, who has both qualities.

Although she is incredibly serious on the tennis court, when in the comfort of her own home, she knows how to let go.

Serena did the whole show on Sunday, posting a video of her and her daughter Olympia, three, dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s song Body after winning the award for Best New Artist.

Let Go: Serena and Olympia did their best dance on Megan Thee Stallion's song Body after winning the Grammy for Best New Artist; photographed on March 14

Mini-me: Olympia made her modeling debut recently, stepping out alongside mum as they filmed for Stuart Weitzman

She congratulated the singer while breaking her moves in a sparkling dress on her huge tennis court with a group of colleagues.

Over the weekend, Williams listed his Beverly Hills home for $ 7.5 million. She resides primarily in Florida with her husband Alexis Ohanian, giving a tour of the 14,500 square foot property to Architectural Digest.

She spoke about helping her sister Venus and her design company V Starr decorate the house. “You have to know your way. I am really good at playing tennis; I’m not so good at interiors, ”she admitted.

Loving the year-round warm weather there, she posted a photo in a daisy-covered bodysuit, bragging: ‘How we make winters in Florida. ”

Florida Baby: Loving warm weather all year round, she posted a photo in a daisy-covered bodysuit, bragging,

Good friend Gigi Hadid was quick to comment on her snap, ‘YES MAMMAAASSS’ as she showed her support.

Last month, Williams was bowled over in the Australian Open semifinals, losing to Naomi Osaka, claiming her last major title victory in 2017.

A fierce competitor, she wrote on Instagram that it was ‘not an ideal result or performance’, telling her fans: ‘I only wish I could have done better for you today’, while adding that she was “ honored ” to perform.

Upset: She lost her 24th title shot last month, losing to Osaka in the semifinals, calling it

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

