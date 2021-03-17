Callaway Apparel’s SS21 collection focuses on eco-technology





The Callaway Apparels Spring / Summer 2021 collections for men and women feature a wide range of lifestyle and performance pieces mixing enhanced styling, technologically enhanced fabrics and performance-oriented layouts. These collections illustrate the importance we place on performance for today’s active golfers, said Lupe Benetiez, vice president of design at Callaway Apparel. Our design team has done an excellent job of designing technically superior products with an emphasis on function and on-trend styles. These collections are specially designed to help golfers feel stylish, confident and at ease so they can perform at their best. Callaway Apparel is putting more emphasis on its sustainability strategies in 2021 with the launch of its new Eco fabrics. Used in all styles of men’s and women’s fashion, Callaway Eco products are made with up to 30% recycled polyester made from discarded plastic bottles. Additionally, Callaway has immersed the collection with a wide array of additional performance features including SWING TECH, Opti-Dri, UV Block, Engineered Ventilation and more. Performance is at the heart of Callaway Apparel, as is our impact on the earth, added Benitez. Incorporating revolutionary innovations and sustainable materials into authentic golf apparel, our goal for Spring / Summer 2021 was to provide golfers with exceptional products that allow them to look and play their best while knowing they are a part of the game. of a larger cause at the same time. Highlights of the Men’s 2021 Spring / Summer Collection understand: SWING TECH Polos in heather jacquard and fine stripes Designed with SWING TECH construction and mechanical four-way stretch fabric, these polo shirts feature technical ventilation: strategically placed micro-ventilation that provides increased breathability and cooling properties without affecting product aesthetics. Combined with Opti-Dri fabric technology that wicks moisture away from the body, these polo shirts keep you cool and dry. Stretch fabric moves with you to increase your range of motion and provide you with the greatest comfort. EverPlay Pants The EverPlay Pants offer the perfect blend of fit, function and versatility to deliver the style golfers desire, with the performance they demand. The EverPlay Pants are crafted with an all-new polyester / cotton / elastane blend fabric in a fitted five-pocket silhouette. Featuring an anti-crease four-way stretch construction, moisture-wicking properties and a comfortable stretch waistband, it is available in black, navy blue, dark gray and khaki. Highlights of the Women’s 2021 Spring / Summer Collections understand: TrueSculpt Skort Characterized by stunning patterns and distinctive seasonal color stories, our 360 TrueSculpt slimming belt is designed to provide a smooth, slimming effect with the ultimate support, reshaping the way a golf skirt should fit, feel and feel. perform. Featuring four-way stretch fabric, Opti-Dri construction, these stockings are soft, breathable and offer unlimited freedom of movement while providing maximum comfort. Swing Tech Color Block Short Sleeve Dress Callaways’ most technically advanced dress merges cutting edge designs with elegant and classic color blocks to create a luxurious look and feel. With SWING TECH construction, UV Block sun protection and Opti-Dri, these dresses also feature removable four-way stretch shorts with a TrueSculpt waistband, providing exceptional versatility and performance. The Callaway Apparels Men’s and Women’s Spring / Summer 2021 collections are available website, and major golf shops around the world.

