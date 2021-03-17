Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv International Showcase For Sustainable Fashion Nasdaq: KRNT

More than 30 leading fashion designers present their collections from March 28e April 1st, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Motty Reif, founder of Tel Aviv Fashion Week with Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), the global market leader in digital textile printing technology, is pleased to ” announce Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021, viewable online via Fashion Week Tel Aviv (fashionweektelaviv.com) from March 28 to April 1, 2021.

Celebrate its 10e anniversary, this year’s event focuses on the collaboration between technology and fashion to promote sustainable development practices throughout the fashion industry. When bold creativity and designer talent converge with Kornit Digital’s revolutionary and innovative fashion printing technology, designers around the world are able to create lasting collections without any production barriers. Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv highlights the collections of more than 30 fashion designers, including Alon Livne, Victor Bellaish, Shahar Avnet, Dorin Frankfurt, Lara Rosnovsky and Sasson Kedem, to name a few, who will present pieces from their collections using Kornit Digital’s innovative technology both in their prototypes and in their production practices.

Kornit digital printers and services are available worldwide, allowing the entire fashion ecosystem to be driven by demand rather than supply, meaning brands only produce what is sold. This on-demand approach is the future of fashion production, eliminating material, water and transportation waste, reducing energy and pollution of natural resources, presenting a fully sustainable production solution.

A selection of eight emerging designers who are all part of the greenhouse of upcoming designers of Mifal Ha’Pais, the Israeli lottery. As part of the prestigious Greenhouse Grant, now in its sixth year, each designer receives a grant of NIS 120,000 that goes towards the design and production of a runway collection, as well as the mentorship of a senior designer and a business mentor. This year, the promising collections will be launched during Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv. This year’s winners are: Nofar Duchovny (TUTU.B), Shadi Magleton (SFM), Dennis and Artium Ryabko (HAVIE mnfct), Anat Friedman, Amit Luzon and Eyal Eliyahu (ADISH), Yifat Finkelstein, Ariel Toledano (Maison Ariel Toledano) and Ou Eidelman (E218 Studio)

Another part of Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021 is a show from the fashion department of Israel Shenkar College in which 45 looks will be presented. Each piece was designed by second, third and fourth year students from several courses such as: tailoring, denim, evening wear, menswear, knitwear, genderless and sustainability.The selected looks are divided into 3 groups: streetwear colorful casual, earthy pastels presented by dancers and bespoke and avant-garde black and white.

The opening gala will be hosted by model Bar Rafaeli and Tel Aviv Fashion Week founder Motty Reif, and the week’s kickoff will air on March 28.

Check out the Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv schedule at fashionweektelaviv.com.

Instagram: @kornitfashionweektelaviv

Facebook: Facebook.com/FashionWeekTelAviv

Tel Aviv Fashion Week was designed by Motty Reif, who in 2011 decided to revive fashion in Israel, bring back its 1980s spirit and glory, and change the overall perception of the country. The 10th anniversary of the events marks a collaboration with Kornit Digital and offers a celebration of Israeli design talent, technology and innovation.

Ten years ago, I launched Tel Aviv Fashion Week to promote our local talent internationally. For the past five years, we’ve been a driving force behind inclusiveness in fashion, and now we’re tackling the industry’s most pressing issue of our time and joining forces with Kornit to make production more sustainable. together – Motty Reif, Founder, Fashion Week Tel Aviv

Kornits’ one-step patent technology allows designers to create high-quality collections without worrying about the overstock produced by traditional fashion cycles. With its cutting edge solutions that are at the forefront of the direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric world, Kornit Digital is well positioned to further drive the complete digitalization of the fashion industry.

For over a decade, Kornit has led the charge of on-demand production, and our innovations ensure that fashion designers can deliver brilliant designs, limitless color combinations, the best hand feel and unmatched durability, while changing the situation with production practices. which are both more profitable, more responsive to spontaneous and changing demand, and more eco-responsible. I could not be more proud to present an event that is widely recognized as a beacon for global movements and programs and to demonstrate how diversity and individual expression can be enriched and celebrated along with our shared vision of a more sustainable world. – Ronen Samuel, CEO, Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit provides complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Market leader in direct-to-garment digital printing with its exclusive environmentally friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit directly responds to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornits technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digital printing with a single ink on multiple types of fabric without process. additional finishing. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, based in Israel with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and serves clients in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

