



Perry Ellis Motion Collection.

Perry Ellis has remained a casual staple of office workers, enhancing their everyday style. As the world moved towards working from home, Perry Ellis stayed on the pulse with innovative fashion, answering the call of our new-normal work-life balance. Perry Ellis Motion features a tech-infused athleisure aesthetic for the home office. This collection, suitable for an active lifestyle, offers impeccably fitted jackets, coats, pants and button down shirts. Far from ordinary leisure or sportswear, these garments have sophisticated silhouettes for a professional palette.

The Motion collection features moisture-wicking properties, a 4-way stretch fit, and wrinkle-resistant fabrics that fold into lightweight pockets. The polo shirts are breathable and use a moisture-wicking material and a cooling construction. With water-repellent jogging pants, the design promotes function while balancing a fashionable presentation and comfortable fit. Perry Ellis Motion makes working from home easy with cut, cut and sewn pieces for men who wear like leisure.

It may seem like Perry Ellis is straying from tradition. But the name has always been associated with innovation in menswear since 1976. Early in the creation phase of his brand, Perry Ellis featured prints on button down shirts and still gives that flair in their modern designs. The tradition holds with its Motion suit which offers the same characteristics of technology, breathability and humidity as the rest of the collection. The desire for functionality and comfort has moved the shelves of physical retailers who now devote more floor space to such comfort clothing. While most sales still exist online, it's not enough to match what a retailer can offer, unlike the work-from-home culture.

Perry Ellis President Jason Zuckerman Tells Client About Zero Tolerance For Discomfort [clothing]. The collection is a performance-based capsule whose [design standards] adapt a wide range of active lifestyles, from daily errands to travel for work and play, Zuckerman says in a press release. He goes on to mention, more than ever, however, that today's client Perry Ellis works from home – working in his home office and working in his living room.

More and more people are turning to comfort and dressing in work and leisure clothes. While we do accept Zoom chats and Google meetings, professional attire conflicts with our home environment and lack of travel. Sportswear buyers currently spend 11% more per purchase compared to non-sportswear buyers, indicating a higher investment in wardrobes for this consumer, says Maria rugolo, Director of Industry Analyst, Apparel, at NPD analytical group. She describes the average taste for casual wear today; the days of stiff and uncomfortable fashion are over; today we say hello to the comfort power categories.

Perry Ellis is happy to bring the Motion collection to his more familiar relaxed fit. The movement reflects the modern man who is stuck in a home office but enjoys being a mover and a shaker.

Zuckerman says, because of this, that he understands that comfort and performance are essential. PE Motion aims to bring the modern man on the go and the active man at home together. And, as working from home becomes more mainstream, the movement focused on comfort in clothing will continue to advance, forcing brands and the industry to innovate.

