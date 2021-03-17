Designer Brandon Maxwell takes the reins of Walmarts, the most stylish brands

New York designer Brandon Maxwell said working with Walmart has always been one of his goals. Courtesy of Walmart Inc.



Brandon Maxwell, whose sophisticated and colorful designs are sold at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, has been appointed Creative Director at Walmart Inc., as the retail and digital giant tries to gain a stronger foothold in clothing beyond the basics for which it is known.

Maxwell will oversee Free Assembly and Scoop, Walmarts, two exclusive high fashion brands. This role is a first for private label clothing company Walmarts, which aims to expand its assortment of trendy and accessible clothing to help customers build their closets.

Walmart Inc. and fashion have had a troubled relationship. That’s because the mass-market giant struggled to engage with the category and look into trends when its consumers were just buying commodities. When the Bentonville, Arche-based retailer in 2005 launched Metro 7, he said at the time that the brand was designed with the very stylish and fashion-conscious customer in mind. Walmart has been downright ridiculed for daring to flex its style muscles.

However, Walmart realized that there was a huge opportunity missing to sell consumers well-designed clothing at higher prices, which is a competitor of Amazon.

AMZN

has done so, both by attracting brands to its e-commerce site and by launching its own private labels.

Maxwell will be responsible for leading the design of the men’s, women’s, children’s and accessories collections with four seasonal collections per year for each of the brands. In addition, hell offers a contribution to the selection, procurement and production of materials. The first collections bearing his Imprimatur will bow for the 2021 holidays with the launch of Maxwell’s full lines in spring 2022. The designer will also be involved in brand marketing initiatives and campaigns for brands.

Free Assembly, features simple designs with a slightly retro feel, such as flared jeans, denim western shirts, camp shirts, and boyfriend blazers, priced at $ 10 to $ 58. at good prices, while Scoop, a reimagining of Manhattan boutique and private label, launched in fall 2019, is more trend-conscious with faux leather motorcycle jac4kets, high waisted sailor jeans, cargo jumpsuits and white ankle boots, priced at $ 9-40.

Working with Walmart has long been a dream of mine, said Maxwell. Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything I grew up in in Texas, including clothes. This partnership allows me to bring the experience and joy of fashion to countless people who live in small towns across the country.

Brandon is a powerhouse in the fashion industry. Her designs are beautiful, youthful, timeless and perfectly tailored, said Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private labels at Walmart. Our shared values ​​of accessibility and commitment to incredible design and quality make him an ideal partner for Walmart. Bringing its distinctive design flair to our free assembly and scoop high branded collections enables Walmart to offer its customers stylish, high-quality fashion at an extraordinary price.

Steven Kolb, CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, said of Maxwells’ appointment to Walmart, it’s important for designers to seize opportunities that not only broaden their design scope, but also broaden their overall reach. We strongly believe in it, especially now as many creative businesses have been challenged by the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The stigma of designer collaborations that was still so prevalent in the Halston era is long gone, Kolb added. Brandons’ new role as Creative Director of fashion brands Walmarts Free Assembly and Scoop is a great way for him to bring his fashion eye to new audiences and a growing market. He also always shopped at Walmart growing up in Texas, so there is a personal resonance as well as authenticity to his new role.

As part of this partnership and its continued commitment to giving back to the community, Maxwell has also designed a line of face masks available exclusively at Walmart starting today. As the exclusive Maxwells masks launch, Walmart will donate $ 100,000 to DonorsChoose.org, a charity selected by Maxwell for its dedication to helping public school teachers get the funding they need for materials and experiences that will help their students learn.

I am excited to talk about the issues that matter most and to give back through this platform. I remember when my career started growing people would ask me what the big goal is for you, Maxwell said. I remember my answer was, I always wanted to be at Walmart. When you travel to this country, it is always a place you can go.