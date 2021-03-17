‘Fat people have been blatantly ignored’

First Gender and city film, released in 2008, party girl turned monogamous girlfriend Samantha Jones shocks her cohorts by debut with a new look: five extra pounds of weight.

From the way her friends treated her, you would think she’s grown a second head, but the weight is barely noticeable for the average person. In fact, it wouldn’t be at all visible if she wasn’t wearing low rise jeans, a style representative of the time.

Her friend Carrie Bradshaw confronts her as she casually eats cake, a behavior meant to emphasize her sloppy new appearance, saying: How could you not have noticed? As if a longer shirt wouldn’t have covered it.

Source: HBO

It’s a mindset that was common on the show, of course, like Gender and city at long received criticism for his problematic jokes and his great shame. But it’s also a symptom of the times that these scenarios were quite acceptable in the years to come, especially given the fashion trends of the time.

Related: Woman Has Kind Words For Teen Girl Who Was Ashamed Of Her Body By Her Mom

Those dreaded low rise jeans along with baby tees, skinny tracksuits, visible thongs, cropped cardigans and more define what is now called Fashion of the year 2000, or popular styles from the late 1990s to early 2000s.

Low-cut, tight-fitting outfits, like what Samantha Jones wore in the Sex in town film, embody the hottest styles of the era for the ideal body type of the era: as thin as it gets. For everyone, they amplify perceived imperfections and make healthy weight gain appear to be excess.

The most famous accessory of the 2000s was skinny, one TikTok commenter said, summing up the perfect body type for all those daring fashion choices.

Why was he suddenly revisiting the fashion trends of the year 2000?

These styles are now on their way back into mainstream fashion.

The story continues

Credit: Depop

Trends tend to ride a bike decade after decade, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic depression have played a role in popularizing clothing that has only recently gone vintage.

TikTok user @ guyfieri.superfan, real name Alexandra Hildreth, explained in a post that the lean, streamlined aesthetic of the early 2000s came from dot-com boom. People imagined what our lives could be like with a simplified, streamlined approach to things, and fashion followed suit.

Hildreth says lately there has been a cultural change spend less money, causing people to revert to Y2K-era archival material.

This gave rise to a kind of economic boom, as well as. Old trends are resurfacing as real vintage pieces are being worn again. People in their twenties and thirties often don’t have access to clothes from the 1970s and 1980s, but they can have a few 2000s baby t-shirts in their parents’ attics.

Why fatphobia is inherent in fashion trends of the year 2000

Sadly, the same old horrific cultural issues associated with these fashion trends are now making a comeback in style.

Jessica Blair, TikTok fashion expert explained in a post that there had been an immense amount of bodily shame during this period which led to a fatphobia. It goes way beyond skinny white women who were ashamed to put on a few pounds.

Anyone above a size 2 seemed demonized, fat people were blatantly ignored, and clothing options for plus size people in the early 2000s were virtually non-existent, thus completely excluding fat people from fashion, a she said in a TikTok video.

Blair further explained to In The Know that most stores don’t even carry large sizes and if they do, they don’t have trendy and trendy pieces.

The ignorance and neglect of fat people is still visible today, as many brands take forever to catch up with plus size trends, she said.

Katie Irving, Youth Trends and Culture Expert and CEO and Founder of Moonshot Agency, told In The Know that exclusivity was part of the allure of Y2K fashion at the time.

[Trends] Only worked for such a small percentage of people, she said. Unfortunately, you were or were absent.

There is a sinister double standard that colors many popular fashion trends

Not only are these trends difficult to access for people above a size 2, but when someone else tries them on for size they are often seen as lazy and disheveled.

Blair used low rise jeans as an example of the different standards for thin and fat people in fashion.

Credit: Instagram

These jeans are only generally considered cute and fashionable when paired with a flat stomach, she told In The Know. When a slim person wears these jeans, they are adorable and effortless. When a fat person wears these jeans, which often don’t even come in plus sizes anyway, they are considered gross or unflattering.

A viral tweet of July 2020 describes a double standard that exists in fashion, in which style is judged exclusively by the bodies that wear it.

a tweet mocking these women has 100k likes but i swear to god if bella hadid wore exactly this outfit it would be on a million charts pinterest “80s casual inspo” bc as always fashion is judged exclusively by bodies who wear it pic.twitter.com/eBZ6P3Zrmh Rayne Fisher-Quann (@raynefq) July 14, 2020

Fashionable fatphobia can spread to virtually every aspect of a person’s life

Fatphobia doesn’t just give off bad vibes for people hoping to have fun dressing the body they live in. This can make it harder and more expensive to access trendy clothes, and Blair said it can even lead to harassment and ridicule from plus-size people who hope to wear the same trends that thin people are praised for. .

When fatphobia has a trendy ugly head, it also drifts into pop culture, which is often the root of how people treat others.

Big characters are usually a comedic relief, lazy and unkind slobs, or a before the photo before a character loses weight and becomes attractive, Blair said in another TikTok.

Fatphobia can have significant consequences for fat people in virtually every aspect of their life that literally affects the livelihoods and lifespan of fat people, she explained.

Blair said that fatphobia negatively affects self-esteem, increases the risk of eating disorders, and dramatically affects stress levels. Beyond that, it can lead to systemic discrimination Health care, employment and education as well as.

Is it all because low rise jeans are becoming a trend again? Of course not. It’s not the jeans’ fault, it’s up to us to judge jeans for their inherent fashionable value and to let our bodies out. Otherwise it’s only a matter of time before that Gender and city the clip becomes another viral and real moment.

What we can do to stop fatphobia in its tracks

Camila Reed, a body acceptance blogger, said our company is still in the hey, fat people exist and we like to look good, too much at the stage of things.

She called for increased representation in fashion, knowing that plus-sized people will be held to higher standards than their single-sized counterparts.

Blair said everyone, not just marginalized people, should stand up for and uplift fat people.

It is really important for people to learn about fatphobia and thin privileges and call out fatphobia whenever they see it, she said. Whether it’s a brand up to size L or your grandma commenting on your mom’s weight: give them a call.

As 2000 fashion makes its way into the 2020s vibe, I’ll be ready to wear a size 14 Juicy Couture tracksuit alongside Paris Hiltons size 2.

We tried the inexpensive face mask that beauty gurus around the world are raving about:

In The Know is now available on Apple News follow us here!

If you liked this story, find out more about the aesthetic that the pandemic has popularized.

More from In The Know:

For many people, dieting and losing weight leads to something more dangerous.

I bought tons of comfy products from Nordstrom this week and it was all under $ 50

Buyers say this cordless vacuum is much cheaper and just as powerful as the Dyson

People love this durable, aluminum-free deodorant that stays clean

The post office Y2K fashion trends are returning, as are their inherent fatphobia appeared first on Aware.