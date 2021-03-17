X-Men gets awesome new costumes to kick off their new team in style

TheX Men are getting some awesome new costumes to kick off their new team in style at the upcoming Hellfire Gala. Jonathan Hickman’s relaunch of the X-Men transformed the mutant race, with heroes and villains coming together on the mutant island of Krakoa. Now after surviving theX of swords event, the mutants are preparing to make their intentions known to mankind. Emma Frost hosted the Hellfire Gala, and the anticipated highlight will be the unveiling of the new X-Men team.

Marvel has promised the Hellfire Gala story will begin with the greatest X-Men comic book of all time, aPlanet-size X-Men a shot; it will then continue to unfold across twelve titles and twelve stories, each giving a different perspective on the events of the night. This is billed as one of the biggest events in X-Men franchise history, and excitement is building among readers.

Marvel took the opportunity to task top-level artist Russell Dauterman to produce some stunning new outfits that the Key X-Men will wear at the Hellfire Gala. They allowedWeekly entertainment a preview of the designs, which will be shared as variant covers. So let’s explore these awesome X-Men outfits.

Gray jeans

Jean Gray is one of the brightest stars of the mutant race and co-leader of the new X-Men team. Jean recently demonstrated his might by literally taking on Knull in theKing in black Event. Jean has regressed to her old Marvel Girl costume in current X-Men comics, but luckily this glamorous Hellfire Gala costume allows her to demonstrate her fashion sense. Auterman was heavily influenced by many of Jean’s classic costumes; note the dominant color green, evoking the Marvel Girl and Phoenix eras, while the backless dress is a nod to her clothing at the start of the classic Phoenix Saga. The helmet is a beautiful tribute to the Jim Lee era and the costume she woreX-Men: The Animated Series. Overall, this dress has been one of Jean Grey’s best designs in years, and it is hoped that we will see it again.

Cyclops

The other co-frontman of the X-Men, Cyclops is sadly a little less impressive. “Scotts personality doesn’t lend itself to excess, so I went for a clean silhouette and a futuristic soldier vibe,“Dauterman explained.”I wanted haute couture looks that stayed true to the characters.“His commentary reflects the modern interpretation of the Cyclops, influenced byX-Men: The Animated Series and the portrayal of James Marsden in the first three X-Men films. The animated series and the forgotten films Cyclops is meant to be a charismatic leader, someone with such remarkable strength of personality that people have found themselves caught in his wake and follow him without even stopping to think about it.

Storm

Storm has gone through many models over the years, with her wedding dress designed by Emmy Award-winning Shawn Dudley (Guiding lightDauterman went for a beautiful design that feels like an homage to all the costumes Ooro has worn before, with golden highlights highlighting his majesty and making him look truly regal. Storm’s cloak has been made a lot more creative than usual, looking more like a manifestation of her Omega-level power than a choice of clothing. Only an artist of Dauterman’s caliber would be ready to create this look, and it can be assumed that he will never reappear again, it would be a nightmare for other artists.

Thug

The X-Men, Southern Belle, Rogue wears a dark green costume reminiscent of her Brotherhood costume, a rather striking choice, given that she will be mingling with powerful and influential humans who might resent her as an elder. mutant terrorist. Dauterman purposefully incorporated lace as a tribute to a dress Jim Lee drew her for a romantic night outX Men # 4 in 1991, making sure it really looked like something the established character would wear. The collar is reminiscent of the jacket she wore in the blue X-Men team.

Captain Brittany

Betsy Braddock is perhaps better known as Psylocke, but in modern X-Men books she has been restored to her old British body and transformed into the new Captain Britain. Dauterman created a look that evokes all of the costumes Betsy wore in her old body, with the hairstyle a wonderful callback to her first stint with the X-Men. According to Dauterman,Excalibur Writer Tini Howard suggested that she use Alexander McQueen as a reference when creating this outfit.

Kate pryde

Hellfire Club Red Queen Kate Pryde is a mainstay of Krakoa and shakerse although not exactly known for her fashion sense, having essentially been Marvel’s worst dresser early in her X career. -Men. Dauterman attempted to demonstrate the growing influence of Emma Frost on Kate; Although the two have faced each other in the past, they have become close friends in recent times, working together to run the Hellfire Trading Corporation. There is a pirate touch to this design, which is fitting given that Kate led the way as captain of the Marauder, shaping herself into a pirate.

angel

Angel’s is one of the more curious, less flashy, and flashy designs than some of the others as one of the leaders of X-Corphe often interacts with humans. The shirtless look is one that Warren Worthington III has been happy to take before; he clearly doesn’t have any shyness about showing off his impressive physique. At the same time, however, there is a refreshing sense of freedom in the fact that Angel now happily flaunts his wings; he used to tie them to his back under his shirt, so this conscious decision demonstrates that this is indeed a new era for the mutant race.

Rachel Summers

Angel’s costume may be future-oriented, but Rachel Gray is a curious look that conjures up memories of her past. Rachel was raised in dystopiaDays of Future Past timeline, the daughter of Cyclops and Phoenix, and she’s one of the most powerful psychics on Earth (although, unfortunately, the current X-Men books seem to have forgotten that Rachel is another Omega). Rachel’s costume is based on a spooky outfit she wore when she was forced to hunt her species as a dog, and the muzzle makes it look even more S & M.Dauterman opted for a liquid latex look. “supposed to be organic and weird.“

Monet Sainte-Croix

And then we come to Monet Sainte-Croix, another rich and privileged child who has behind her something of a strange and confusing story. The modern Monet possesses the ability to transform into a form based on her sister Penance, with whom she may or may not be fused, and the fascinator she wears calls the Penance Connection. Monet is bold and confident, and she will no doubt love to strut around in this outfit.

Emma Frost

Finally, Dauterman designed not one but three different looks for Emma Frost, the white queen of mutant fashion. “The whole world is watching us now“Emma told Kate Pryde in the pages ofExcalibur, “wemust be nothing short of fabulous.“All of them show Emma’s physique, she paid a lot of money for it, but it’s interesting that only one of them shows her in human form rather than a diamond. It can be. a plot, as Emma cannot use her diamond-shaped telepathy; she has been known to manipulate human responses to mutants in the past.Hellfire GalatheX Men boldly come out, letting humans react as they please.

