Rebel Wilson Showcases Slim Physique in Zipped Low-Cut Dress After Exciting Ad | HELLO!





Wilson Rebel has taken a journey to health in the past year, and kept his fans updated from the start. The Perfect Star feels more confident than ever as a result, and looked amazing in her latest photo posted on Instagram. MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in flattering outfit in stunning beach selfie The 41-year-old shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing an elegant, bodycon black zipper dress, which narrowed at the waist to showcase her slim physique. Loading the player … VIDEO: Rebel Wilson shares home visit to incredible LA mansion Rebel was pictured standing in what appeared to be her home salon in Los Angeles, holding a number of products from Olly Wellness, the lifestyle brand she promoted. MORE: Rebel Wilson's wet-looking workout selfie is sensational MORE: Rebel Wilson Unveils Spectacular Birthday Cake The photo was released shortly after the Cats actress announced some exciting news about his new show, Perfect dog. Rebel Wilson looked amazing in a little black dress The dog grooming reality contest, hosted by Rebel, premiered in the UK at the end of February and is now streaming in the US as well. Speaking to Instagram to reveal more details, the actress wrote, "Not long now to go Pooches! POOCH PERFECT premieres 3/30 on ABC." MORE: Rebel Wilson embraces natural beauty in beach photo MORE: Rebel Wilson Looks Amazing In Unique Faux Leather Leggings Fans were quick to respond to the news, with one writing: "Can't wait to see this", while another wrote: "Sounds awesome, can't wait!" A third added: "Obsessed. Having Rebel Wilson with dogs – two of my favorite things." The cat actress took a wellness trip throughout the past year It has been an exciting time for Rebel, who celebrated their 41st birthday earlier this month. Despite the lockdown restrictions, the actress made the most of her special day and hosted a low-key party at her home with a group of close friends. SEE: Rebel Wilson shows off toned physique in mesh workout look at the gym Additionally, the Hollywood star has shared numerous photos on social media since the start of the year, giving insight into her exciting life, which included a trip to Florida for the Super Bowl in January. Rebel recently celebrated its 41st birthday She also regularly shares gym photos, which have motivated many of her fans, who have been inspired by her weight loss. The popular actress hit her 75kg goal at the end of 2020, which was achieved through his dedication to health and fitness.







