Austin Herbst pleads guilty to the murder of Gary Herbst





A Minnesota man pleaded guilty to intentional second degree murder in his father’s murder and disappearance in 2013. Austin J. Herbst, 26, argued last week in Scott County court, according toThe Star Tribune. Authorities previously said he confessed to killing his fatherGary A. Herbst, 57, claiming the victim was physically and verbally abusive, especially towards Austin’s motherConnie L. Herbst, 63. Sentencing is scheduled for June 4. The two sides of the case have yet to agree on a sanction. Connie Herbst, the co-accused, is scheduled to appear on April 27 in her case for aiding and abetting second degree murder. The son-and-mother duo have been charged with the death of Gary Herbst, who went missing in 2013. He presented himself in a macabre fashion in December 2017 in Barron, Wisconsin. Authorities said a local dog discovered his skull and brought it home. The victim was shot in the head. He was finally identified in June 2019. These arrests in this cold case were the result of formidable multi-agency teamwork, crossing state borders, mentionned Scott County Sheriff Luke hennen said in a Nov. 19, 2020 statement. I anticipate people will have questions about this incident and many of these issues are likely addressed in the arraignment documents from county prosecutors. Investigators say Herbst was last seen on July 6, 2013, but was not reported missing until 2014, when her brother urged Connie Herbst to do so. Police said they claimed her husband was gone and her son told her the victim left in a car driven by a stranger. Connie Herbst allegedly claimed that her husband’s clothes, $ 5,000 in cash, his gun and wedding ring were missing when he got home. Former neighbors said they saw the son and mother putting rolled up carpet in the family van after dark in mid-August. 2013. The authorities’ suggestion was that Gary Herbst was on the carpet. The defendants also organized a garage sale a few weeks after the disappearance, according to this account. Investigators checked the family’s old home, tested a stain in the basement, and determined the stain was human blood. Of Scott County Attorney’s Office in January 2021: The Herbs did not report the victim’s disappearance for eight months. Traces of human decay and bloodstains on the basement wall and floor were found in the Herbsts’ house at Elko New Market. Neighbors recalled seeing the Herbs deep cleaning the basement, carrying a large rug, putting it in the back of the victims’ truck late at night, and the neighbors never saw the victim again. The Herbs later organized a garage sale of men’s clothing and tools from the victims. Before the November 2020 arrests, Austin Herbst reportedly ended up admitting to shooting his father in the head. The reason: his father was violent, especially towards his mother. The mother is not accused of helping to kill her husband, but of helping to hide the body. [Mugshot via Scott County] Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos