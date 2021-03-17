Holly Willoughbys Dress Today: Where To Buy Her This Morning Green Outfit





Holly Willoughby of course had a series of standout outfits during the presentation Dancing on the ice, but it is undeniable that she This morning the choices are as much a topic of discussion as any of the stories featured on the show itself. Having gone through countless wardrobe evolutions since her debut on the program in 2009, the on-screen looks of the presenters have evolved into a comfortable and coveted niche between the high end and the high end that her fans are looking for. constantly rush to imitate and today we expect that no different. In honor of St Patricks Day, Holly and her stylist opted for a Main Street green floral print number. And while the presenter tagged Oliver Bonas in her outfit of the day on Instagram, we’ve actually tracked down the exact dress she wore for today’s show elsewhere. Made from recycled polyester, the Ted Baker mini dress features a bow tie and long, slightly puffed sleeves. We think it’s the perfect piece all year round in summer, forgo tights and wear with sandals, but in the cooler months, pair it with chunky black tights and chunky boots. Due to the popularity of presenter outfits, especially high street ones, key pieces often sell out quickly in a phenomenon dubbed the Holly Effect. So if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the dress before it sells out. You can trust our independent product reviews. We may earn commissions from some retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. These revenues help us fund journalism through The independent. Where does Holly Willoughbys’ outfit come from and where can I buy it? Again, the Holly Willoughbys dress is coming from Main Street and will set you back 159. While that’s towards the high end of its usual outfit costs, Ted Baker’s investment clothes are made to last. The dress seems to hug your waist anyway, Holly opted to add a black belt to her ensemble to accentuate her figure even more. (Ted Baker) Is Holly Willoughby wearing her own clothes this morning? Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This morning who works with her to create her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes. Talk to red in 2020 she revealed that putting together an outfit doesn’t always come naturally for a long time i was pretty ignorant she admitted and although her Instagram feed when she isn’t working says otherwise, featuring a range equally stylish ensembles in our books, which is probably why she turns to the expertise of on-screen professionals. Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys? Danielle Whiteman became regular Holly Willoughbys This morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith Danielle is a former assistant to Angies, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child. Angie is often credited with transforming Hollys into a national fashion icon in recent years: Holly was open to new ideas, she explained in an interview with YOU magazine . The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color so we tried everything and went from there. I remember she said, I had my kids. I just need to change it. How does Holly Willoughby do her hair? Hairstylist Holly Willoughbys is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This morning and Dancing on the ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler said it was used on presenters’ hair for this signature swish, including Batiste Dry Shampoo, T3 Curling Clips, and Daily Hair Repair Avedas Damage Remedy (26, Lookfantastic). Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse Ambassador, and during the lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Baby’s natural blonde shade of the range, if you want to achieve the same shade. Where is Holly Willoughby from? Holly Willoughby is from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls School. She now lives in South West London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester. IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

