Fashion victim – Sweatpants are fashion designers’ worst nightmare | Magazine of 1843

SSweatpants aren’t forever, Prabal Gurung said at recent New York Fashion Week, summing up the darkest fear of many fashion designers. Working from home and socializing with Zoom has proven to be an elastic market: In an otherwise miserable year for the clothing industry, sales of jogging pants in America were up 17% in 2020 compared to last year. ‘last year. In March, men’s sweatshirts and loungewear bottoms joined the basket of supposedly essential items the UK Office for National Statistics uses to calculate inflation.
Now that spring has arrived and vaccination programs are underway, the question is whether Gurung is right. Will our soft belts give way to tight rigid pants again or is it the end of dressing?
The rise of sweatpants made sense. With no offices, restaurants, or parties, comfort has been the deciding factor in most of our clothing choices over the past year. Jogging pants, so long a victim of casual snobbery, embody fashion inside out: the freedom to dress for no one but for yourself (and for those in your bubble).
Yet what has been liberating for most of us poses an existential threat to fashion designers. I feel too vulnerable in sweatpants, said Tom Ford in a recent interview. You bet he does. Because when customers are more interested in comfort than fit, that’s bad news for tailoring, formal wear and even denim. Just look at all the clothes in your wardrobe that you haven’t worn in a year: it seems unlikely that anyone will want to run out of steam again while wearing a tie; hard shoes are like an ancient relic.
Working from home and socializing with Zoom has proven to be an elastic market
But the crisis in the fashion industry is more serious than that. It’s not just that we want to wear soft and supple clothes. Is that, in a global pandemic, it doesn’t seem very cool to care about your look. And that’s a scary prospect for many brands. The rise of sweatpants represents the disappearance of fashion as we know it.
In The Milan dress is a popular art form. People wear mink coats in the supermarket, and the blue costume cult was wonderfully observed until a year ago. Still, in recent months I’ve made a habit of walking the dog in my favorite pair of sweatpants which bought for 19.99 ($ 28) from Sports Direct in London. Many others seem to be wearing something similar. And no one seems to give monkeys.
Fashion brands have been selling athletic and athletic wear for decades and charge a mouthful for super soft t-shirts. But that’s when most of us had a closet bound for special occasions or moods, we had outfits, coordinates, accessories. Now those barriers are gone. Every day is the same and we meet him with the same eyes (if he deserves such a term).
In Milan, people wore mink coats to the supermarket
Elastic life is here to stay and the challenge for designers will be to shape it. In the seasons to come, brands will only thrive if they meet the demand for comfort, even when the occasion to dress finally returns. Some are already doing it. On the catwalk last month I saw luxury joggers in abundance, mostly in cashmere. Every Prada look for men (and many for women, too) was based on what co-designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons called a bodysuit, a pair of knitted long underpants apparently designed to go out.
The influence of bedrooms is spreading, think of sleep, not sex. On recent catwalks, Paul Smith has covered his bets with a model wearing a dusty pink trench coat over cashmere-patterned silk pajamas, for when you’ve been stranded and suddenly want to go out for sushi, but that you can’t be bothered to get dressed, he told me. A company called AZ Factory invented the concept of hoodies, with stretch-knit swishy jumpsuits designed to be a versatile solution for comfortable dressing, also deployable for a dinner party, pilates class, or quilt day.
In 2013, Karl Lagerfeld denounced elastic belts as a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life, so you bought sweatpants. Arguably the past year has proved him right: we have all lost control of our lives and it was a rational response to seek comfort close to our skin.
But the rise of sweatpants is also a victory: it’s finally in fashion to be comfortable. Designers who focus only on how things look and neglect how they feel are doomed to end up on the wrong side of the story. Suffering for fashion seems ridiculous almost immoral when there is so much genuine pain and sorrow.
Prada sells pair of knitted long underpants apparently designed to go out
Gurung, however, was probably half right. Someday we’ll go out again and not all of us will be wearing sweatpants. The pendulum of fashion always turns back the clock. Many of us will need a good seam after locking to hide our enlarged waistline. For most of us, the year of the plague was shapeless. Every day is the same and time stretches endlessly like our pants. It will do me good to put this shapeless past behind us.
Luke leitch is 1843style editor
ILLUSTRATIONS: EWELINA KARPOWIAK
