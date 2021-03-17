Roll out the Krakoan red carpet for these X-Men haute couture creations

In June, Marvel’s entire X-Men “ Reign of X ” line will experience some sort of mini-event, in which all of the X-Men titles will tell the story of Krakoa’s inaugural Hellfire gala.
A sort of mutant ball in which the new X-Men lineup will be announced, the Hellfire gala will also feature some of Marvel’s most prominent mutants wearing cutting edge haute couture looks designed by fan favorite artist Russell. Dauterman.
Dauterman, who is best known for his work on Jason Aaron’s Thor (including the design of Jane Foster’s Thor outfit) and his current work on X-Men titles such as Marauders and a pair of X-Men one-shots giant in size, has designed sleek, mutant-centric new outfits for Storm, Jean Gray, Cyclops, Rachel Summers, Angel, M, Captain Britain, Rogue, Kate Pryde and Emma Frost.
“The X-Men costumes are one of my favorite things,” says Dauterman Weekly entertainment, who created the designs. “As a teenager this is what I would draw the most – the doodles of an X character in all their looks. So I’m absolutely thrilled – designing costumes for mutants is a high end dream job. . “
“The Hellfire Gala is unique and exciting for the X-Men, and this opportunity is really special for me – I tried to bring that into the character design,” Dauterman continues. “As Emma Frost said,” the whole world is watching us now. We must be nothing short of fabulous “.”
Here is a gallery of designs:
“My general thought was that the Gala aesthetic had to be high fashion X-Men suits (mutant clothes), not high fashion human clothes, so I looked at a lot of fashion references, but tried to think, ‘What would the X-suit version of this be be? ‘, “Dauterman explains the process behind the designs.
“The looks reference and draw inspiration from the tailoring of Alexander McQueen, Iris van Herpen, Balmain, Moschino, Givenchy, Versace, Gaultier, Gucci, and more. I was also inspired by the characters’ past costumes.”
The Hellfire Gala runs through all eleven X-Men titles in June – X-Men, Excalibur, X-Force, Cable, Marauders, Wolverine, Children of the Atom, X-Corp, Way of X, New Mutants, and Hellions – and will end by a one-shot titled Planet-Size X-Men.
Watch for full Marvel solicitations in June 2021 later this month on Newsarama.
Stay on top of everything X-Men to come, including the Hellfire Gala, with our definitive list of all X-Men comics slated for 2021 and beyond.