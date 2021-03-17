Streamline Media Group Presents Fashion Industry’s First Immersive Gaming Experience with Balenciaga’s Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow





LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, Streamline the media group (Streamline) announces its key role in the development of Balenciaga Afterworld “The era of tomorrow” Thu. This project turned the fashion industry upside down by December 2020, offering the first leading interactive and immersive 3D gaming experience to launch its fall 2021 collection. “Afterworld is a game changer,” says Sallyann Houghton, Epic Games Innovation Lab. “A guiding light in the industry that lets people see that interactive media is the future of marketing.” Balenciaga Afterworld

Afterworld: the era of tomorrow is a prime example of how the company can integrate video games into the digital transformation of the global economy. Streamline’s production team, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has worked directly with a global network of collaborators from Balenciaga, Substance and Inhalt, Dimension Studio and others. The group then put the concept, cutscenes, audio, and streaming elements together in Unreal Engine to bring the experience to life. An experiment that Vogue called a “quantum leap for the fashion industry.” “It was amazing working with non-players on a creative project of this magnitude,” said Alexandre fernandez, CEO and co-founder of Streamline. “Their creative concepts had no limits or constraints, it was a welcome challenge to bring that vision to life. This has helped us deliver and present to the world an advanced interactive experience which is now a key milestone for the gaming industry in the business. . “ Although Balenciaga is not the first to integrate interactive gaming into its brand, it is the first time that an international luxury fashion brand has launched a fully digital gaming experience. Over its 20 year history, Streamline has supported global brands in entertainment media to deliver breakthrough creative technology to the general public. Notable examples include the Coke Zero AVTR commercial link to the world’s best-selling film, Avatar, a versatile virtual television studio for BBC Sport , and the first virtual reality TV show, Rival Peak by Genvid Technologies. It’s not hard to see the future of the corporate gaming space. The “Metaverse” will open up new opportunities for product discovery, commerce, virtual coworking, education and social interactivity. “This is just the start,” Fernandez continues. “The digital transformation of the industry is here and video game technology is the infrastructure that will bring immersive interactive experiences to all aspects of life. Welcome to the Metaverse.” About Streamline Media Group

Streamline Media Group is a global entertainment and corporate video game company with a presence in Asia, Europe, and United States. Working through its business divisions, Streamline Studios, Streamframe, Streamline Games, All Pixels and Day Zero, they create original games, technologies and solutions that gamers love and the industry relies on. For more information, please visit http://www.streamline-mediagroup.com . Media contact

Megan Alba

(405) 973-8077

[email protected] SOURCE Streamline Media Group

