Jill Biden wears green for St. Patrick’s Day in blazer, dress and pumps – Footwear News





Jill Biden paid tribute to St. Patrick's Day today when meeting with Senators at the White House. Sitting for tea with Senator Maggie Hassan and Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire this morning, the first lady honored the tradition of wearing green for the annual feast in honor of Saint Patrick, the greatest patron saint from Ireland. Jill's look layered a green shift dress under a fitted black blazer accented by her signature beading for the occasion.

(Left to right) Senator Maggie Hassan, DN.H., and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, DN.H., meet with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, March 17. CREDIT: AP Side shoes, the first lady has opted for a new silhouette that she has just introduced in her shoe rotation: pumps with round toes. The black heels featured a curved vamp and a mid-rise stiletto heel. Related

(Left to right) Senator Maggie Hassan, DN.H., and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, DN.H., meet with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, March 17. CREDIT: AP

Close-up view of Jill Biden’s round toe pumps. CREDIT: AP Jill previously wore heels last week at a press event at the White Cover as President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the first anniversary of the start of the pandemic. Proudly looking backstage in a must-have look, Jill gave her take on the monochrome spring trend; the educator stood out from the group in a fuschia blazer, a coordinating blouse and a matching pencil skirt. The color-themed outfit quickly became the go-to style hack of 2021, offering a streamlined path to a chic ensemble.

Jill Biden (C) listens to President Joe Biden talk about the pandemic during a prime-time speech from the East Room of the White House on Thursday, March 11, 2021. CREDIT: AP When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, known for their ease of wearing thanks to the straps around the ankle. Her favorite brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo, and Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past she has preferred the training-ready shoes from the running brand On as well as her newfound love for the outstanding Vote boots from Stuart Weitzman. When it comes to clothing, the official first lady style operates a mix of well-known brands like Brandon Maxwell and supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian, to name a few. Recreate the classic Jill Biden look with these round toe pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman Buy now: Stuart Weitzman Larsa pumps, $ 170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy’s Buy now: Chinese laundry pumps, $ 70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy now: Clarks Viola Pumps, $ 56 (was $ 90). Click through the gallery to take a look back at Jill Biden’s most memorable looks over the years.

