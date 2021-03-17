Gambling: Break down the first four NCAA men’s games on Thursday | Sports blanket

March Madness is finally here, and we have a list of four Thursday play-in games to complete the 64-team squad. Below are my favorite bets for the NCAA tournament men’s college basketball game games.

Michigan State vs. UCLA

These teams come into this game by playing very different basketball. Sparty finished the regular season with three Quad 1 wins over the Big Ten’s top dogs, ultimately finding some sort of semblance of consistent spinning, while UCLA was pretty much a train wreck the second half of the game. conference partly because of losses. their best player Chris Smith to a knee injury and the great man Jalen Hill to personal reasons. I’m starting to think Izzo is doing all this let’s play 15 guys on purpose all year round just so he can look like a wizard in March when he finally lets his players formulate some continuity and rhythm. Possessions will be long and the result of this game will be the ability to play the late stopwatch. UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell is an excellent table trainer, but the Bruin offense slowly turned into a late iso-ball between Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard taking on far too many contested midrange jumpers. . Without Hill I’m much less worried about Sparty being dominated on the inside, which has been a problem all year, albeit improving. All in all, this really seems to be Izzo’s NCAA set-up to fit in with Michigan State’s set of wins in the March storyline and I have confidence in the playing ability of ‘Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford, Joey Hauser and Rocket Watts much more than UCLA can provide.

Pick: Michigan State -1.5

Drake vs. Wichita State

Here we have a very interesting game between the Shockers regular season AAC Championship and one of the best ATS teams this year in Drake (77%). There have been rumors that these two teams should have been left off the pitch, which is ridiculous to me that both teams deserve more than anything because of their hard work. By Xs and Os, Drake holds a significant advantage behind rising star coach Darian DeVries, a heavy downhill PNR attack, which led to the emergence of Joseph Yesufu and an excellent off-ball cut; Meanwhile, Wichita is heavily dependent on the playing ability of Alterique guards Gilbert and Tyson Etienne. The Shockers are great at taking care of the ball, but it’s the quality of the shot that should make Wichita fans nervous. The Drakes’ defensive pressure plans won’t force turnovers, but will at least slow down and frustrate Wichita a bit. Add a healthy Hemphill ShanQuan to negate the inner advantage Morris Uduze brings. Overall, Vegas seems to favor the wrong team and the supporting star in making Devries over newbie Isaac Brown is the right game.

The choice: Drake +2

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Texas Southern

We could take a quick look at those teams and give Texas Southern the edge based on the pedigree of coach Johnny Jones, who has coached people like Ben Simmons at LSU and also the level of transfers. major, especially the absolute baller Michael Weathers. But not so fast that this mountaineering showdown is a schematic nightmare for the Tigers. In typical Jones fashion, Texas Southern wants to use their length and athleticism to their advantage, playing at a high pace and recklessly attacking the rim, hoping for easy second chance opportunities. Funny, because the greatest strengths of mountaineers lie in protecting the rim and cleaning the defensive glass with the great men Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku. The way to beat the Mt is to shoot 3 points and Texas Southern only shoot 27% from downtown. The only real playmaker on the mountain is 5-foot-8 dynamo Damian Chong Qui, who might be struggling a little with the size of the Tigers’ backcourt, but I think he can do enough games to generate enough attack. Mount St. Mary’s is going to completely dictate the pace (356th on tempo), which Texas Southern isn’t used to seeing in SWAC, which will give them a huge advantage in what should be a very ugly game.

The choice: Mount St. Mary’s +2

State of Appalachian vs. State of Norfolk

Not only is Appalachian State seriously underseeded here, but they were also thrown into the play-in round, which makes no sense to me coming out of a fairly talented Sun Belt league. The story of this game will be how the US Appalachian backcourt of Justin Forrest, Adrian Delph and Michael Almonacy can handle the rambling, press and foul Spartans defense. Experience and coaching are essential here. The mountaineers’ backcourt is full of top class and Dustin Kerns is one of the best coaches you’ve never heard of. Some points of concern for Appalachian State will be getting intimidated on glass (273rd in defensive rebound) and Norfolks’ ability to warm up from 3 (three starters shoot over 40% of downtown ). Still, overall, the Mountaineer guards are just a lot more talented and should be ready enough to handle the heavy Spartan pressure. Norfolk State hasn’t seen a vibrant backcourt like this in the MEAC and I think they’re pulling out late.

The choice: Appalachian State -2