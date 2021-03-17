Fashion stylist recreates celebrity magazine covers and features women with disabilities





Stylist Stephanie Thomas dresses people with disabilities in Hollywood. This year in March, she decided to commemorate Women’s History Month with a photoshoot replacing the iconic women of color on magazine covers with women with disabilities. Debunking stereotypes, these photos do not show women in wheelchairs or with assisted devices. The photoshoot, Thomas writes on his Instagram, aims to “eradicate negative perceptions of people with disabilities by challenging outdated ableist constructs of the ‘ideal fashion shopper’.” See us, look in our eyes and see what we have in common rather than treating us like second-class citizens who need to be fixed, she added. Thomas, a congenital amputee with no numbers on her hand and right feet, has been following fashion trends for people with disabilities for years. It was in 1993 – while competing for Miss Kentucky as a college student – that her life took a turn, thanks to her contest trainer. I have never buttoned my left lapel on my shirts. My trainer was like, “Why don’t you ever pull your shirt in? Why don’t you ever touch that? And I looked at my hand and said, “ I don’t button my shirt because I don’t have my right thumb, said Thomas Forbes in an interview. Soon the stylist set out to research clothing trends for people with disabilities. She then launched her first website in 2010 where she posted style tips. It was in 2015 that the website changed its name to Cur8able, through which she recently did the photoshoot. They (the fashion industry) need to see people with disabilities as fashion customers… it’s about attitude. Stop looking at us like you’re doing us a favor. Designing with disability in mind creates innovation that goes beyond what I might think of, she added in the interview.







