Dress the roasted cauliflower with tahini and hot apricots
A good side dish can make or break a meal. Even a perfectly grilled protein can fall on the fork with a jaded vegetable by its side. Likewise, a good side dish can steal the show and make a meal memorable. Think a succulent baked potato with all the toppings, a cleverly balanced salad, or those crispy Brussels sprouts that have made their way into every restaurant menu.
Cauliflower seems to be making a comeback in the side dish. Maybe he never left, but I feel like I’m going through phases with the cauliflower. Sometimes I forget about it altogether, which is a shame because it’s high in vitamin C, high in fiber, and filling without being heavy. Then I will rediscover it at the grocery store and my enthusiasm is renewed. Cauliflower is extremely versatile and with the right cooking technique can take on the properties of everything from mashed potatoes to pizza crusts.
Roasted cauliflower showcases the flavor and texture of this favorite brassica. In the hot oven, the curd (as they call the white part for its resemblance to cheese curds) will caramelize and crisp, preventing the end product from becoming soft. The sturdy structure allows it to hold its own even when covered in sauces and other toppings. For this recipe, I paired it with a homemade maple tahini vinaigrette and warm apricots.
This dish brings a symphony of flavors and textures: tahini, lemon, oregano, roasted pepitas and apricots come together to create a flavor profile that will stay in your memory.
Roasted Cauliflower with Maple Apricot Tahini Dressing
Yield: 4 servings
1 large cauliflower head
2 teaspoons cumin seeds
4 tbsp olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup raw pepitas
1 cups dried apricots, chopped
2 tbsp fresh italian parsley
Tahini Pad
Cup tahini
2 garlic cloves, very finely chopped
Juice 1 lemon
2 tbsp Maple syrup
1 tbsp olive oil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
teaspoon salt
1 to 5 tablespoons water, optional, depending on the fineness of your vinaigrette
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Chop the cauliflower in half, remove the stalk, cut the florets into bite-size pieces and rinse thoroughly before placing them in a large bowl.
Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and mix well, making sure each floret is coated with oil.
Add the cumin seeds and salt and mix.
Pour onto a rimmed baking sheet.
Add your pepitas to the same bowl, along with the last tablespoon of olive oil. Toss to evenly coat and pour over cauliflower on the same baking sheet.
Put in the oven and set a timer for 20 minutes.
Add your chopped apricots to the same bowl, stir them to absorb the remaining olive oil and set aside.
When the 20 minute timer is over, stir the cauliflower and seeds for even cooking. Add your apricots to the pan.
Return the pan to the oven for another 10 minutes.
Now is the time to do your dressing.
Combine all of your ingredients in a small bowl and whisk well. If you want to dilute your dressing, add water 1 tablespoon at a time until the desired consistency is reached.
A note on tahini: If you whisk too vigorously or do this in a food processor, the tahini will seize up and you will have the consistency of dry hummus. Do not worry! It will still taste equally delicious and will go soft on hot cauliflower.
Take your cauliflower out of the oven and immediately toss it with the dressing and parsley. Let everything sit together for a few minutes before serving hot.
