New BC coach Grant says styling will be ‘serious, not pretty’

BOSTON (AP) Earl Grant hopes to restore Boston College to its distant glory by bringing back a style reminiscent of his Big East days.

I think we have to be serious and not pretty, the former College of Charleston coach said on Tuesday, a day after being hired to take over at Chestnut Hill. It’s a place for fighters. It’s a place where fighters play.

Long independent before joining the Big East Conference in 1979, Boston College enjoyed its greatest success in the physical league, reaching the NCAA tournament 11 times in 26 years. But since the jump to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2005, things have not been the same.

The Eagles have made the tournament just three times outside of the ACC, all under Al Skinner in the early recruiting classes after the move. They haven’t returned since 2009, surpassing 0.500 in conference just once in the past twelve seasons, while also compiling the worst cumulative record in CCA history.

Whenever there is a challenge, there is a great opportunity, Grant said on a teleconference with reporters. We have the opportunity to build something special.

Grant, 44, was 127-89 in seven seasons in Charleston, taking over in 2014 and winning nine games in his first season, 17 in his second and 25 in his third the first of three straight 20-game seasons.

The Cougars won the Colonial Athletic Association regular season and tournament championship in 2018 for their first NCAA appearance in nearly two decades.

The last time I took over as head coach, the program had not existed for 20 years. We wanted to bring them back to their rightful place; we did, Grant said. We didn’t win right away. We have been through difficult times. I expect that at Boston College, I can’t imagine I was going to snap a finger and be okay.

Grant replaces Jim Christian, who was fired three weeks from the end of his seventh season. Christian followed Steve Donahue, who followed Skinner, a former UMass and ABA teammate of Julius Erving who moved to South Carolina after coaching in British Columbia and met Grant there.

I’ve heard over the past two years how much he loves Boston and Boston College and how special the program is, said Grant, who called Skinner a mentor and said he would likely use him as a consultant. . He loved the timeliness of what this program can be.

Boston College has gone 4-16 (2-11) this season, shutting down the program for two weeks due to COVID-19 issues, then struggling to field enough healthy, unquarantined players upon their return. Assistant Scott Spinelli has resumed training for the last four games.

Lack of returning talent makes it difficult for Grants, with guards Wynston Tabbs and Rich Kelly, two of the team’s three double-digit goalscorers, making a transfer. Forward Steffon Mitchell is expected to explore the NBA Draft while retaining the option of returning.

I have to know who wants to be here, said Grant, who was planning to meet his current players this week. I just want to give them the encouragement that anything is possible here. I can’t wait to meet them and try to help them become the men and the players they want to be.

One of the complaints from Skinner and his successors is that while they followed the lucrative football money from the ACC, the Eagles didn’t spend as much on basketball as their new competition. Athletic director Pat Kraft said on Tuesday the school is committed to backing Grant with the resources to compete.

Well, work hand in hand to make sure it has what it needs, Kraft said.

