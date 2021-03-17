Fashion
Bode brand alumni launch fashion brand for post-COVID-19 life – WWD
Amid endless downtime, two best friends from high school decided to create a wardrobe for the modern woman as she emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Interior, a new brand launched today, is co-founded by Jack Miner (the former director of finance and operations at Bode) and Lily Miesmer (who has worked with her cousins, Pookie and Louisa Burch, on their since-closed brand, Trademark).
Both founders have deep fashion experience, Miner having previously run his own brand for a time called Hecho which was based in Mexico City and Miesmer growing up and observing the different relationships of his uncle Chris Burch, as well as those of the beautiful- mother of her cousins Tory, with whom she remains close.
“The name Interior is meant to mean our shared interior emotional spaces – it is a reflection of my relationship with Lily. We wanted to filter that feeling of connection to the brand. We met in grade eight math class, ”Miner said. “We were interested in the same things that no college kid has to do: design books, movies, literature,” added Miesmer who, like Miner, is now based in New York City.
The brand is an amalgamation of the two extremes on which fashion could play when life normalizes: there are the bespoke basics and the sleazy dividers that have become staples of the home work, as well as more formal and artisanal specialties than women want to do. wear once dinners and regular theatrical outings become possible again. In Miesmer and Miner’s opinion, the post-COVID-19 wardrobe will not lean towards one extreme or another – but will balance the two elements to make the dressing more personal, comfortable and focused on special details.
“The idea for the brand was really special clothes that had a lot of emotion behind it with very valuable or smart fabrications. We have double sided satin opera coats with pearls which is impractical but backed up by very luxurious and simple basics because that’s how I dress in my own life. These are two wrapping spectra, ”Miesmer said.
In the new world, she sees women wearing their cashmere tracksuits to the ballet, with the interior patchwork satin jacket on top and paired with opera pumps inherited from the family – as seen in the first look book. of the brand. “It’s hard to forget the glory of not wearing tight, uncomfortable jeans,” Miesmer said.
Interior’s launch collection of around 40 styles includes everything from cotton poplin pajama sets to cashmere suits and sweatshirts, plus a duo of party dresses constructed from tiered ragged silk – knotted to look like a vintage rug. There’s also a perky bucket hat that extends well above the crown of the head – the only interior accessory, but one the company could very well make a name for itself on. Everything ranges from $ 280 for a knit turtleneck to $ 3,950 for a sheepskin coat. Most models cost around $ 1000, which includes a crinkled taffeta quilted coat and several cotton shirt dress designs.
The line is now available for pre-order on the Interior website and merchandise is expected to ship in September. Miner and Miesmer plan to pre-sell all of their collections direct to consumers, but also hope to eventually take on a number of wholesale accounts. The product will also eventually be available to order so Interior doesn’t get stuck with a large cache of inventory – one of the main things that put young brands out of business.
“We’re currently self-funded, which I would say got us to think strategically about how we spend money and operate in a very lean fashion and evaluate the business model,” Miner said.
Now impatient, the designers hope to present their collection in person soon. “We would love to do an event, I’m already plotting in my head what that looks like. What I really want to do is create a meaningful community around the clothing and our brand, ”said Miesmer.
“I think what’s good about the way we approach design is that it’s very product-driven. We pay a lot of attention to fit and workmanship and how that translates into everyday portability. I think people will find it super exciting, not only how luxurious it is, but also to apply the clothes in their daily life, ”added Miner.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]