Bode brand alumni launch fashion brand for post-COVID-19 life – WWD

Amid endless downtime, two best friends from high school decided to create a wardrobe for the modern woman as she emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Interior, a new brand launched today, is co-founded by Jack Miner (the former director of finance and operations at Bode) and Lily Miesmer (who has worked with her cousins, Pookie and Louisa Burch, on their since-closed brand, Trademark).

Both founders have deep fashion experience, Miner having previously run his own brand for a time called Hecho which was based in Mexico City and Miesmer growing up and observing the different relationships of his uncle Chris Burch, as well as those of the beautiful- mother of her cousins ​​Tory, with whom she remains close.

“The name Interior is meant to mean our shared interior emotional spaces – it is a reflection of my relationship with Lily. We wanted to filter that feeling of connection to the brand. We met in grade eight math class, ”Miner said. “We were interested in the same things that no college kid has to do: design books, movies, literature,” added Miesmer who, like Miner, is now based in New York City.

The brand is an amalgamation of the two extremes on which fashion could play when life normalizes: there are the bespoke basics and the sleazy dividers that have become staples of the home work, as well as more formal and artisanal specialties than women want to do. wear once dinners and regular theatrical outings become possible again. In Miesmer and Miner’s opinion, the post-COVID-19 wardrobe will not lean towards one extreme or another – but will balance the two elements to make the dressing more personal, comfortable and focused on special details.

“The idea for the brand was really special clothes that had a lot of emotion behind it with very valuable or smart fabrications. We have double sided satin opera coats with pearls which is impractical but backed up by very luxurious and simple basics because that’s how I dress in my own life. These are two wrapping spectra, ”Miesmer said.

In the new world, she sees women wearing their cashmere tracksuits to the ballet, with the interior patchwork satin jacket on top and paired with opera pumps inherited from the family – as seen in the first look book. of the brand. “It’s hard to forget the glory of not wearing tight, uncomfortable jeans,” Miesmer said.

Interior’s launch collection of around 40 styles includes everything from cotton poplin pajama sets to cashmere suits and sweatshirts, plus a duo of party dresses constructed from tiered ragged silk – knotted to look like a vintage rug. There’s also a perky bucket hat that extends well above the crown of the head – the only interior accessory, but one the company could very well make a name for itself on. Everything ranges from $ 280 for a knit turtleneck to $ 3,950 for a sheepskin coat. Most models cost around $ 1000, which includes a crinkled taffeta quilted coat and several cotton shirt dress designs.

The line is now available for pre-order on the Interior website and merchandise is expected to ship in September. Miner and Miesmer plan to pre-sell all of their collections direct to consumers, but also hope to eventually take on a number of wholesale accounts. The product will also eventually be available to order so Interior doesn’t get stuck with a large cache of inventory – one of the main things that put young brands out of business.

“We’re currently self-funded, which I would say got us to think strategically about how we spend money and operate in a very lean fashion and evaluate the business model,” Miner said.

Now impatient, the designers hope to present their collection in person soon. “We would love to do an event, I’m already plotting in my head what that looks like. What I really want to do is create a meaningful community around the clothing and our brand, ”said Miesmer.

“I think what’s good about the way we approach design is that it’s very product-driven. We pay a lot of attention to fit and workmanship and how that translates into everyday portability. I think people will find it super exciting, not only how luxurious it is, but also to apply the clothes in their daily life, ”added Miner.