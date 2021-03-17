It might not be Armani, but we found Meghan Markle’s R70,000 dress at a fraction of the price





In this image provided by Harpo Productions and published on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a CBS Primetime special premiere on CBS on March 7, 2021 (Photo by Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has mastered the art of sending messages with her style, and the outfit she chose for her and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey did not disappoint.

In case you missed it last week, PageSix style editor Elana Fisherman and director of audience engagement Kristin McNamara weighed in on the symbolism behind the look.

And now we’ve found a very similar dress – both cut and printed – that you can buy for just R700.

Symbolism was not lacking in Meghan’s look. But what dropped a lot of jaws last week was the fact that the black Armani dress the Duchess was wearing was revealed to be worth $ 4,700 (roughly R70,000). According to a spokesperson for the Duchess, the lotus flower motif was specifically chosen for its meaning of renewal and resilience. READ MORE: NOTICE | Demonize Meghan: gagged, leads to suicide, but insatiable racism still Piers On social media, there have been many comparisons between Meghan Markle’s Armani look and a portrait of her (former) royal compatriot, Wallis Simpson. In the portrait – taken a week before her husband’s abdication, King Edward – Wallis also sports a central bun with her silk dress look with a floral print very similar to the Armani dress. Elana, however, said the speculation on Twitter was “a bit of a stretch.” American socialite Wallis Simpson (née Bessie Wallis Warfield) (1896-1986) a week before the abdication of King Edward VIII. She became Duchess of Windsor in June 1937 after her marriage to Edward VIII, Duke of Windsor. (Photo by Fayer / Getty Images) And since only the top percent of the population can simply wander around Hyde Park in search of the Duchess’s dress, we thought; why not buy it at one percent of the price, instead? That is true. The Paloma floral dress – similar to Meghan’s and Wallis’ dresses – has now been marked at R699 (instead of R999) at the popular local store, Poetry. Locally made, the Paloma dress is described as an “easy-to-wear piece with a V-neckline with long elasticated sleeves and a flowy three-tiered design.” The dress comes with a sheer outer piece and an inner lined dress. Get yours while the sales stock is exhausted, R699 at Poetry READ MORE: All the details of the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2021 show for handbag lovers Plus, more sentimental details you might have missed on Meghan and Harry’s outfits for their Oprah Winfrey special: Meghan’s jewelry In addition to pieces from Canadian label Maison Birks, she wore British designer Kevin Small – subtle nods to the two places she’s called home. The Duchess also wore Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet. She has worn this bracelet a few times before and is notably the piece Harry used to make his 3-stone engagement ring in 2017. At the time, Prince Harry said he chose it so that his late mother could be with them on their journey. Diana, Princess of Wales at Christie’s pre-auction party for the dress auction launch. She is wearing a dress by fashion designer Catherine Walker. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Prince Harry wore his favorite light gray J. Crew suit valued at $ 650 (approx R9,700), which appears to have a sweet connection to his son Archie. The Duke wore this costume for Archie’s first public debut and his christening. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Sign up for W24 newsletters so you don’t miss any of our stories and freebies.







