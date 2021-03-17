Heroes’ ball: Dickinson police and firefighters dress up for a night out

Co-hosted by the Dickinson Police and Fire Department, the 2021 Police and Fire Heroes Ball will kick off with a 5 p.m. night out on Saturday April 3 at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel. Lt. Tim Doyle of Rapid City Police, Rapid City, SD, will be the keynote speaker. Doyle will share his story of the 2011 North Rapid City shooting that claimed the lives of two officers and left Doyle in hospital for over a week with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

DPD Detective Sgt. Kylan Klauzer wanted to invite Doyle to share his story at the Police and Fire 2021 Heroes Ball because he has a pretty compelling story. Doyle will relate the repercussions of the shooting incident on his family and his wife, Charity, will also share his side and talk about the support of the spouse and the community during this pivotal time. Klauzer said both sides of the incident will give people an understanding of the welfare of the community and law enforcement.

I think Tim’s speech this year will have a very strong impact on whoever is there, Klauzer said.

Keynote speakers at previous Heroes’ Balls included former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Drew Wrigley and U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong, RN.D. Klauzer noted that Doyles’ story is something that will resonate with people. A personal story is more relatable when people can see the emotional effects and turmoil that an incident has had on an individual and their family, he added.





Proceeds from the event will benefit the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center, the Dickinson Police Association and the Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department.

The premise of this every year (is) to encourage our staff, agents (and) the three entities involved to host an event with the community that they can be intimate with and have conversations that you, yourself, probably enjoy. have with a policeman. officer or firefighter every now and then It’s a good reminder to show how fortunate we are to have some of the public services and victim services in the community that we have that many communities don’t have, ”he said. noted Klauzer.

The annual Heroes’ Ball also helps promote Project Heroes Park, which is expected to be located near the north side of the West River community, Klauzer continued. Heroes’ Park will be an area reserved for young children, including fire trucks and police cars bearing the Dickinson Police and Fire Department badges.

This event is not only a way to raise funds for important causes, but also an opportunity for people to interact with those who serve the town of Dickinson, added Klauzer.

It puts our employees in direct contact with our community in an intimate setting and allows a real conversation and a real interaction. So I think that was the premise behind it when it started, Klauzer said.

This year’s theme is “mask-eradication,” but Klauzer noted that no mask requirements will be implemented as there is no mask warrant currently in the state of North Dakota. However, if people want to sport a decorative mask, they are more than welcome, Klauzer added.

Live music, an auction as well as games will be presented at the event. With the aim of being able to accommodate around 230 people, there are only 20 tickets available with a few corporate tables remaining. Individual tickets cost $ 75 each and the sponsor tables which include eight tickets and two bottles of champagne are $ 1,500.

To purchase a ticket for the 2021 Police and Fire Heroes Ball, visit the City of Dickinson Public Safety Center located at 2475 State Ave. North. Or email Klauzer at [email protected] or email Brandi Aaron at [email protected]nsongov.com.