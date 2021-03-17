Man buys his wife a dress that is two sizes too small for her to lose weight to fit in

HONESTY is the key to any strong relationship, but there are things you better not say.

Take this guy, for example, whose comments about his wife’s weight gain came back to bite him in the best possible way when she got savagely avenged on him.

5 Mike, a TikTok user, explained in a clip that he noticed that “his wife had gained a little weight lately” Credit: mike_p_89 / TikTok

TikTok user Mike explained in a clip that he noticed that “his wife has gained a little weight lately.”

The joker, who regularly shared funny clips online, went on to explain that he wanted to surprise her with a birthday present, and that’s where he went wrong.

In the clip“, He said:” What I decided to do is, for her birthday, I bought her a very, very pretty dress, but just a few sizes too small.

“I put a note on it that said, ‘I can’t wait to see you in there,’ thinking, you know, that might motivate her.”

5 He bought her a dress two sizes too small in the hopes that it would motivate her to lose weight. Credit: mike_p_89 / TikTok

But what he got was a taste of his own medicine when she hit him where it hurts, and people think he deserved it.

He explained, “Anyway, I came home from work the other day and saw a packet of condoms on the counter that were way too big for me.

There was a note about it, it said, ‘I really can’t wait to see you in these. “”

The video has been liked 2.5 million times, with people hysterical about its revenge.

5 But she got revenge on him when he got home from work one day Credit: mike_p_89 / TikTok

5 Mike said he saw a pack of condoms that were ‘way too big’ for him Credit: mike_p_89 / TikTok

“Well, you kinda deserved that,” a woman laughed.

And another wrote, “Your wife is a QUEEN.”

“You played with the wrong person,” said a third.

Many realized he was probably kidding and saw the funny side of it.

But others were left enraged by his actions.

One of them said, “You hurt her. You should love her, no matter if she had gained weight, just like she loved you.”

And another added: “Why would you do this?”

5 She used the same trick on him and people think he deserved it Credit: mike_p_89 / TikTok

