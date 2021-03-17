Fashion
Man buys his wife a dress that is two sizes too small for her to lose weight to fit in
HONESTY is the key to any strong relationship, but there are things you better not say.
Take this guy, for example, whose comments about his wife’s weight gain came back to bite him in the best possible way when she got savagely avenged on him.
TikTok user Mike explained in a clip that he noticed that “his wife has gained a little weight lately.”
The joker, who regularly shared funny clips online, went on to explain that he wanted to surprise her with a birthday present, and that’s where he went wrong.
In the clip“, He said:” What I decided to do is, for her birthday, I bought her a very, very pretty dress, but just a few sizes too small.
“I put a note on it that said, ‘I can’t wait to see you in there,’ thinking, you know, that might motivate her.”
But what he got was a taste of his own medicine when she hit him where it hurts, and people think he deserved it.
He explained, “Anyway, I came home from work the other day and saw a packet of condoms on the counter that were way too big for me.
There was a note about it, it said, ‘I really can’t wait to see you in these. “”
The video has been liked 2.5 million times, with people hysterical about its revenge.
“Well, you kinda deserved that,” a woman laughed.
And another wrote, “Your wife is a QUEEN.”
“You played with the wrong person,” said a third.
Many realized he was probably kidding and saw the funny side of it.
But others were left enraged by his actions.
One of them said, “You hurt her. You should love her, no matter if she had gained weight, just like she loved you.”
And another added: “Why would you do this?”
LOST LOVE
Signs your partner has fallen in love and why less sex isn’t bad news
OH BABY
Mom mortified as husband sends family photo of newborn baby, forgets to crop private parts
NO KIDDING
I’m a lazy mom, my kids play for hours and stay awake until 2 a.m. – kids don’t need periods
GROUT TIP
Woman Who Tried Everything To Clean Tiles Shares 39p Tip That Left Them Glowing
IF FABULOUSA
Cleaning fans rave about the Aldis Budget Fabulosa range – but some are confused
In other relationship news, a Woman blows up a cheap date to buy only water, but gets angry over cruel comments.
While this thorny woman discovers her friends cheating and then redecorates her room with all the text messages.
Additionally, Asingleton tries to argue with his neighbor about the lockdown by placing signs in the window and his response is heartbreaking.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]