Court rules: employer can ban politically motivated clothing

Don We Not Our BLM Apparel

By Tim Murphy

Americans across the country have been actively engaged in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) social justice movement, which advocates against incidents of racially motivated police violence. Often times, BLM supporters will demonstrate their commitment to the movement not only by protesting, but also by wearing clothing, such as t-shirts and masks, with BLM messages.

But what happens when supporters wear these clothes at work? Can employers enforce a dress code requiring employees to refrain from wearing politically motivated clothing? Yes, a recent Massachusetts federal court determined. Even so, is it worth the negative publicity and public relations fallout? You are the judge.

The case involved the famous Whole Foods grocery store and a group of nearly 30 Whole Foods employees who claimed to be adversely affected by the store’s neutral dress code policy, which prohibited employees from wearing clothing with slogans, messages, visible logos, and / or advertising that is not related to Whole Foods.

From June 2020, following the murder of George Floyds and subsequent nationwide protests, Whole Foods employees began wearing masks and other clothing with BLM messaging to work. Some employees were sanctioned for violating the neutral dress policy, while others were sent home without pay and ordered to change their clothes. Several employees quit and others continued to wear BLM clothes to protest the stores’ actions.

Next, a group of 27 employees took legal action against Whole Foods, accusing the store of racial discrimination. They claimed that Whole Foods selectively enforced its dress code prohibiting visible slogans, messages, logos and / or advertisements against black employees.

Last month, a federal district court judge dismissed the allegations of racial discrimination. The court was not convinced Whole Foods was applying the policy for racial reasons. Instead, it enforced a neutral dress code policy regardless of race. The court noted that at worst, they selectively enforce a dress code to suppress certain speech in the workplace. The judge added that, as unpleasant as it may be, this is not behavior made illegal by anti-discrimination laws.

At first glance, this decision makes sense. Generally speaking, an employer can legally implement and enforce a dress code, as long as it is applied equally to all employees. This is especially important when dress code violations negatively affect productivity or lead to conflict with employees. When it comes to political speech, the First Amendment offers no protection for employees unless they work for the government, as the First Amendment only applies to government restrictions on speech.

Additionally, in Massachusetts, there are no state laws or protections for speaking in a private workplace. There also appears to be no evidence in this case to support the argument that Whole Foods selectively enforced the dress code policy against black employees.

Given the current political climate, employers may question whether Whole Foods and other retail employers are making the right choice by enforcing dress code policies in a way that restricts political and socially progressive rhetoric. Certainly, there are arguments to be made that these policies are aimed at improving customer relations and eliminating politically charged conflicts between workers and customers. There was a lot of news last summer about a Target customer berating an employee wearing a BLM outfit and wondering if all lives matter.

The same can be said of employee relations. It is not difficult to imagine heated arguments around the water cooler over clothes that carry political or social justice messages.

That said, this case has generated a lot of publicity for Whole Foods. And they are not alone. Starbucks had a similar dress code policy that prohibited employees from wearing BLM clothing and other clothing bearing political and social messages. After protests and a public outcry, Starbucks reversed its position and began allowing employees to wear t-shirts or pins supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Companies should pay special attention to this problem. While adopting strict, neutral dress codes seems legal, there could be unintended consequences, including irreversible damage to employee morale and negative public relations nightmares.

Tim Murphy is a lawyer with Springfield-based Skoler Abbott & Presser, specializing in labor relations, union campaigning, collective bargaining and arbitration, employment litigation and employment advice. employment; (413) 737-4753.