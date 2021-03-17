Planet Size X-Men Hellfire Club Outfits

Nathaniel Essex lets Kate Pryde know what he’s thinking. Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Beyond the functional and protective aspects of a superhero costume, the outfits they wear are often extravagant reflections of their personalities, power sets, and most of the iconic storylines from classic comics. While the X-Men have all updated their looks lately as part of Marvels Dawn of X, the world’s most famous mutants are all about to turn things around again for a special occasion.

According to the dress code for the next Hellfire Clubs party to be presented in Planetary-sized X-Men,from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Pepe Larraz, the X-Men will all sport a collection of high fashion outfits designed by Mighty Thors Russell Dauterman. Talk with Weekly entertainment, Dauterman explained how he wanted to create looks for the X-Men that read like haute couture for mutants, rather than haute couture for humans, although the Hellfire Galas somewhat inspired the famous real-world Met Gala.

In the Dautermans designs you can see some of the its thought process that has led to the different ways the characters manifest their identities as fashion statements, and it’s hard not to want a little more of that kind of energy in other superhero media.

Emma Frosts Appearance of the Flame Gala. Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Emma Frost

As a resident couture enthusiast of the X-Mens, Emma Frosts’ commitment to three different looks that showcase her affinity for diamonds, theatricality, and raw sexual energy is anything but surprising. Although Emma is known to wear only lingerie and capes while in the field, her Hellfire gala seems to eschew any sort of real practice in favor of greatness and a focus on her own mutation. secondary that allows him to transform his body into a diamond-shaped shape. Also, it is important to note that Emma wig, which, along with her headpiece, creates a stark contrast to her subsequent shorter hairstyles. The wigs are important.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Kate pryde

Kate Pryde is arguably one of the less fashionable heroes of the X-Mens, and she seems to totally … agree with that reality. Even after his recent Marauders redesign, which has been canonically attributed to Emma stepping in and lending a hand to Kitty, the new hit Red Queen always seems to favor looks that don’t quite work … as is the case with her animated Hellfire Gala look. While the mixture of a ruffled dress anda captain’s coat evokes Kates’ phasing ability, visually the whole outfit is kind of a mess, although that’s how Kate rolls.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Storm

The Dautermans concept for a new interpretation of the Storms cape is one of the most striking characters, despite the fact that Ororos has been wearing capes and big hair for decades. Sporting a crisp localized storm cloud with electricity as a cape that probably also works to keep her cloud-like hairstyle in constant motion, the rest of the Storms bodysuit and gold accents shine on their own.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Gray jeans

What’s interesting about Jean Grays’ fashion sense right now is that she’s stuck in a kind of rut. Following his odd red and blue armored number that felt plucked from the mid-90s, Jeans had a habit of wearing his old Marvel Girl costume for quite some time now, which was cute, but a little strange to see as she flew across the world (and in space) to defend the mutantkind.

You have to wonder if Jeans consciously tried to downplay his past with the Phoenix, lest someone start to worry if she’s about to have one of her doomsday episodes againpespecially because of the part of the phoenix present in its Hellfire Gala look. Although his costume, helmet and shoulders are all very Jean Gray, useful psychic, the golden X with which she frames her face using her telekinesis, and the dramatic train accentuating her open back, all read as very Don’t forget that I sent back the Phoenix, and can probably bring it back if I want to.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Rachel Summers

In the same way that Emma’s look isn’t that far removed from some of her usual costumes, Rachels’ latex look is very clearly based on her dog costume. Although here it includes more strategically placed ornamental arrows for a more dramatic effect. People often forget that Rachels’ origins in the distant dystopian future are never so far from her mind, in part because of the way her powers work, but also because many stories featuring her evoke trauma. sustainability that it still has to face.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Cyclops

Scott Summers, being a responsible and practical leader, never skips leg day, but self-expression, especially in a fashion sense, has never been his strength. point. Scotts fits exactly what you expect to see it wearingg to a function where it knows a) two of her well-dressed lovers will be present, and B) there’s a good chance everyone will be attacked.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Monet

Although Monet wouldn’t hesitate to break someone’s arm if they dared to touch her without her permission, she Is likes to be the center of attention and draw attention to herself very much because she firmly believes that she is the meanest person in the room she’s in right now. True to that energy of looking but not touching, the Monets fascinator is likely to confuse someone, which is not a problem with Monets, as you should have known better than to approach him.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Thug

Thieves have always been in fashion effortlessly in a way that made some of his peers seem a bit –tough in comparison, and her Hellfire Gala outfit is no exception. It’s great to see Dauterman delve into the reality that thieves’ powers don’t mean she at to cover every square inch of her body, especially since her powers aren’t new to her, and she’s at a point in her life where she’s found a balance between being practical and expressing herself however she wants.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

Captain Brittany

There is a fine line between the fashion of conceptual runway models and the types of outfits one wears for a party where they are supposed to interact with other people. Betsys’ look evokes different eras she spent working both as Psylocke and Captain Britain, and while the overall effect definitely captures the essence of Betsys, it’s not exactly his best serve.

Drawing: Russell Dauterman / Marvel

angel

Warren literally took off his shirt and decided to wear a jacket as a cape. The blue accents are all a nice nod to his time as Apocalypses Arcangel, but let’s face it by thinking that Warren didn’t just see this as an opportunity to take his shirt off.

Planetary-sized X-Men falls on June 16.

