How COVID-19 Influenced Bridal Fashion

Like any other field of fashion, bridal fashion has always remained an ever-evolving force of admiration. Some traditions have remained the same and some trends have gone in and out of style, but much of the fashion that you see in the bridal sphere is directly influenced by current events.

Over the past year, COVID-19 has rapidly and globally changed the indefinite wedding industry and it is safe to say that the pandemic has dramatically altered the bridal fashion industry with it.

The pandemic has changed the way brides shop

Buying a wedding dress took a total 180-degree change, and for several months, dates weren’t even allowed at most bridal salons due to mandatory store closings. “The fashion moment has completely changed: rules and restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of staff and customers; top wedding salons now require brides to answer screening questions; and the number of guests allowed on a date has been drastically reduced. “Wedding salons have had to dramatically alter the physical spaces to allow for greater separation between each bride client, and because of that, we are seeing fewer clients than average,” says Mark Ingram, CEO of the famous New York bridal salon, Workshop Mark Ingram. “We have also staggered the arrival times for each guest to minimize social interactions with others.”

However, with change comes innovation, and the wedding industry has developed new ways to stay connected. Fernando garcia, creative co-director of Oscar de la Renta, tell The newlyweds, “We created a Zoom call type interview process to discuss what every bride wants to do. This leads to a more personalized experience for our brides and therefore increases the demand for dresses, which surprised us. new sales tool that has helped the company and increased our sales. ”

Christy baird, founder and creative director of the popular California-based bridal salon, LOHO bride, has also seen similar developments in the wedding salon sphere. “There have been many different waves of adaptation as the salons navigated the pandemic; however, one of the strongest developments of this era is being able to help brides purchase their wedding dress from a distance, ”she explains. “Since there was no way to enter a salon during the lockdown, we developed processes to help you choose your wedding dress without seeing it. While this may not be ideal for all brides, the enduring benefit has been the ability to serve women around the world looking to access the designers of their dreams. ”

Wedding dress trends evolve amid pandemic

Despite the change in structure when it comes to shopping and buying a wedding dress, as well as the increase in micro-weddings and small business, bridal fashion experts still see brides turning to brides. full-fledged wedding dresses. However, the trends are certainly changing.

An original vision

Even though some brides may turn the volume down a notch, many are still looking for a showstopper, says the famous Israeli wedding dress designer, Galia lahav. As so many other aspects of their marriage are damaged or drift away from what they initially imagined, we see many brides clinging to this dream of them in their perfect wedding dress.

Alessandra rinaudo, chief artistic director of the Pronovias group, also saw brides stick to their original (sartorial) vision. [With] with so many other aspects of their marriage damaged or far removed from what they initially imagined, we see many brides clinging to this dream of them in their perfect wedding dress, she says. “Anyone who wore a minimalist dress will always get a minimalist dress, but many brides don’t give up on their grand ball gown or super glamorous gown. Seems like, while they had to compromise on location, number of guests, [and] potentially the honeymoon, the dress is the only part unrestrained by the new normal. ”

Nayri, wedding fashion expert at Bride Lovella in Glendale, Calif., the same emphasis is placed on wedding dresses despite the fact that weddings, as a whole, are reduced to a smaller scale. We currently have brides wearing over-the-top ball gowns for 12 guests who live in their same homes! she says The newlyweds. Fashion is fashion and the day you will be fabulous and the most glamorous version of yourself will not change. She still believes bridal attire will continue to evolve with or without a pandemic.

New traditions, new styles

Not all brides opt for elaborate dresses and with an increase in micro-weddings, civil ceremonies and small business, the rise of non-traditional bridal wear has exploded over the past year.

Mini dresses, jumpsuits, and partings (even hairpieces instead of veils) have all made their way down the aisle. And while these bridal fashion trends may have been less desired in recent years, wedding experts predict that the rise of non-traditional bridal wear is here to stay. Danielle Hirsch, CEO and Creative Director of Contemporary Bridal Line Danielle Frankel said Brides, “There are no more borders for brides, so much has changed for women and their marriage, they just want to be beautiful.” She goes on to highlight the transition to “color and texture, [and] the concept of wearing a beautiful dress that is not obviously married. ”

An interesting change in bridal fashion decisions that Tali Gallo, co-owner and stylist at The bridal set in Orlando, Florida, sees a move toward individualism as a result of the pandemic as well as a greater variety of styles and tastes. She believes this is a direct result of the lack of bridal fashion industry events held over the past year. The press would circulate images of large-scale catwalks and brides would arrive at their wedding dates wanting to try out these latest collections, she said. Without bridal fashion week and runway shows, the latest and greatest dresses are less influential and are more about the bride and what she loves, even if that means a dress from last season.

What is the future of bridal fashion?

It is obvious that bridal fashion has changed dramatically in just one year. But the question that remains is: What can we expect in a post-pandemic world? In short, bridal fashion experts expect the evolution of the pandemic to have an impact on bridal fashion in the years to come. Here, a few universal bridal fashion trends that they predict will remain in one. post-pandemic world.

Direct to consumer collections

Lahav believes that more and more wedding designers will abandon the traditional bridal calendar and turn to a more time-sensitive window. Yes, we’ll all be releasing new collections again in October and April, but on a much smaller scale, she says. Instead of producing 40 dresses each season, you will see much smaller collections and more products throughout the year depending on seasonality, trends and market demands. Baird shares a similar sentiment, highlighting a demand. increasingly urgent of bridal clothing. “The biggest change we’ve seen is that brides feel more spontaneous and take less time to plan their weddings. As a result, there are more rushed brides (and rushed dresses) than we’ve seen in years. previous ones. ”

More versatile dresses

With the future of weddings still uncertain, many brides choose to purchase dresses that can work in any location, season, or theme of the bride. “A big trend is versatility,” says Rinaudo. “As brides are always faced with a lot of uncertainties about how they will be able to celebrate their wedding, they like being able to tailor the dress. Like adding sleeves, or adding a cape, or a jacketto being able to adjust to colder temperatures if they have to change their wedding date to a different season. Plus, since brides can celebrate two weddings, they either get a second dress or opt for accessories like skirts or veils so they can transform their dress. ”

Transforming the actual dress is another sustainable option, Gallo says. “We love the idea of ​​cleaning up the dress after the micro-wedding and modifying it to give it a new bridal look for the reception and adding a skirt, sleeve or slit for the second look.

Non-traditional aspects

As already mentioned, in light of the pandemic, there has been a huge shift in unconventional bridal wear and experts aren’t planning to say goodbye to this trend anytime soon. Katherine holmgren, Founder and Commercial Director of Galvan, designed the brand’s 2020 bridal collection around the sleek celebrations of the 2020s.

“For the intimate ceremonies that are going on right now, we see brides choosing less formal dresses that feel effortless, simple and timeless,” she says. “We also see an emphasis on re-portability: brides love the idea of ​​a chic white suit or a clean slip dress that they can wear for their civil ceremony, but also wear in the future for. their honeymoon or just in normal life. ” Baird adds: “We’ve seen a huge increase in intimate backyard weddings, so there’s definitely a shift towards more casual looks in these cases: minis, jumpsuits, dresses without trains, suits and more openness to color. . ”