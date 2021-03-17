Fashion
Improved Basics: The Best Homewear Brands All Year Round
If there is one thing that comes alive in isolation, it’s that comfort reigns supreme. When you’re working from home, walking your living room, or doing laps around the neighborhood, you need raised bases. You might already have a few basic items in your wardrobe, and if we were to guess, they’re probably the first thing you’re looking for and the last to get washed. This perfect tee that drapes over your body with the right amount of weight and softness. Those sweatpants that don’t look dumpy but aren’t too tight. Shorts that double as sleepwear and loungewear, maybe even sportswear if the mood suits you.
The point is, you need stylish pieces that are easy to mix and match and a league above the big box retailer variety pack (not to say you shouldn’t be buying your t-shirts where you buy your products in bulk, but).
Below, we’ve rounded up the brands that have perfected loungewear basics.
1. Extracurricular projects
If you’ve always wanted to enjoy the laid back vibe of California, the Los Angeles-based ASP offers you the perfect chance. The brand’s range of clothing is fresh and effortless (think boxy tie-dye tees, French terry crew-neck sweatshirts, and cotton-twill utility pants and shorts). Each one shines on its own, but together (think of it like a painting by numbers) they form a whole that oozes with freshness. We especially love the attention to detail like the understated trio mascot embroidery, the keyring loop hidden in the pockets and the local dyeing in small batches.
Strengths include: French Terry Crew Tie Dye Yellow ($ 120), Black Tie-Dye Goodtimes T-Shirt($ 55), and White utility shorts ($ 70)
2. Aim for Leon Dore
New York street style can often be a blackout, but this menswear brand (which doubles as a cafe) injects a good dose of color. It straddles the line between preppy and sport, regularly bringing color blocks and bold patterns to bowling shirts, cardigans and shorts. For simplified basic information, see theUniform collection. Choose from simple cotton fleece sweatshirts with ribbed knit cuffs, combed jersey tees with tone-on-tone embroidered logos and baseball hats with a shallow crown and adjustable back placket with a closure made of metal.
Highlights include: Color block long sleeve t-shirt ($ 125), Abstract Muse T-shirt($ 85), and Crewneck sweatshirt with Handball print ($ 165)
3. Richer and poorer
Richer Poorers’ ethos (somewhere between highs and lows) is all about that middle ground. The Cali brand’s roots, forward-thinking stance on durability, and laid-back styling make it a stellar choice for raised basics. In fact, the perfect t-shirt exists, and it’s affordable too. Peep the Relaxed Tee: The short-sleeved cotton is pigment dyed (the Mirage Wash is actually hand-applied) and features dropped shoulder seams and an oversized rib at the neck. It wraps around your chest and arms without being baggy. Shop Everyday Essentials for the basic pillars of PR: soft fleece hoodies and sweatshirts, baseball henleys and chic and relaxed French micro-terry pants.
Strengths include:Men’s casual t-shirt ($ 42), Men’s weighted t-shirt ($ 42), and Recycled Fleece Tapered Track Pants for Men ($ 72)
4. Soul of Ace
Born and raised in London with decidedly ’90s flair, Alma de Ace is like the cooler older brother you’ve always tried to emulate. The brand distributes capsules throughout the year in limited quantities to reduce waste, introducing cuts and retro style into everyday basics like hoodies and sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts. and even socks. With the combination of punchy color blocks, sporty stripes and a variety of styles (stand-up collar, funnel neck, crew neck, etc.), it will be difficult to show restraint when shopping.
Strengths include: Blue Wave T-Shirt ($ 57), Embroidered cobalt blue t-shirt ($ 50), Blue Parvis Mock Neck Sweatshirt ($ 113)
5. Amiss___Conception
Who says a pair of sweatshirts can’t be refined? Amiss Conception offers exclusive knitwear, plus distinguished knitwear. Here you will find cardigans, joggers, crew necks, polo shirts and cashmere blend shorts made in Italy. There are lots of neutrals, but also unexpected colourways like Cosmo (cotton candy pink), Tortilla (camel brown) and Yolk (sunny yellow).
Strengths include:The jogger in Eclipse($ 395) and The polo shirt in the mist ($ 366)
6. Nicelaundry
Oh, didn’t you know softwear was a thing? Nicelaundrys the pioneer in making ultra-light loungewear you’ll want to live in. His boxers / boxers, Lounge Short and Lounge Pant are bestsellers for a reason. Forget the mesh basketball shorts of your youth. These nylon mesh shorts are four-way stretch and feature a micromodal inner fabric that’s as plush as silk but breathes like cotton.
Strengths include: 6-pocket lounge shorts ($ 42), Lounge pants ($ 89)
7. CDLP
Developed in Sweden and built in Europe, the CDLP consists of introducing the materials of the future into the bases of the moment. Head to the underwear. You will find all the material of trunks, Y-shaped briefs, long johns and boxers made from lyocell, a durable fabric made from eucalyptus. The t-shirts are a blend of lyocell and pima cotton for a little extra texture.
Strengths include: 3 Round neck t-shirt ($ 189), Boxer shorts($ 37)
8. Lululemon
Lulus is a household name because they make great athletic wear and basics. French terry tapered jogging pants that won’t trap heat, restrict movement or lose shape? Bury us in it. Could we suggest pairing it with one of their basic t-shirts. With technology that resists stench, wear and tear, and excess humidity, this is the hallmark of basics improvement.
Strengths include: City 29 French Terry Sweatpants ($ 118), The fundamental tee-shirt (from $ 58)
9. Olivers
Ideal for travel from near and far, Olivers offers essentials that are both sturdy and sharp. The LA brand makes clothes for the guy who wants to cycle to his favorite cafe, crush a workout and then walk to a sandwich shop or lounging on the couch (sometimes all day). Shop the brands Bundles (bigger bang for your buck) to grab perfectly matched sets focused on travel / travel, comfort, training and more.
Strengths include:Classic pack: classic hoodie and sweatpants ($ 266)
10.Brixton
With a history of the origins of a garage in Oceanside, Calif., Brixton provides adventurers and the creative ensemble with a plethora of hats, accessories and clothing. Premium Basicsfor discreet separations and Brixton x BB Bastidas capsule collection for colorful graphics (some pieces include a crystal wash, graphic eye design, and whimsical artist prints).
Strengths include: Vintage Beat Up Sweatpants ($ 75), BB Mode S / S Fitted T-Shirt ($ 35)
11.Title field
Sportswear you want to wear everywhere. This is what you get with Reigning Champ. These simple and stylish basics are monochrome, durable, and take inspiration from boxing basics. If you want cozy everyday pieces, check out the Heart collection. Want elite clothing that won’t motivate you to beat a personal best but will help you achieve it? Go for Performance.
Strengths include: Hybrid round neck ($ 160), Dario Escobar x Title Champ sweatshirt ($ 115), Crew neck cut from lightweight terrycloth ($ 110)
