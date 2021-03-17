Taraji P. Henson dazzles in flattering blue dress that wows fans





March 17, 2021 – 09:13 PM GMT



Brandi fowler Taraji P. Henson dazzles in a flattering blue dress that wows fans and proves her hard work in the gym has paid off

Taraji P. Henson has just proven that her hard work at the gym during the pandemic has paid off. MORE: Beyoncé Gave Taraji P. Henson The Valentine’s Day Gift We All Wanted The actress drove fans crazy when she shared a photo of herself taking a fierce stance in a shimmering blue David Koma sleeveless dress with a cowl neck and a slit that protruded past her thigh. Taraji’s hard work in the gym paid off! The bodycon dress, from the famous designer’s pre-fall 2021 collection, not only flattered her toned figure, but highlighted her. Taraji stylist Jason Bolden completed the look with black jeweled stiletto heels, and her hairstylist Tym Wallace styled her locks in gorgeous soft waves. The What men want Star had an ethereal glow as she stood in a house on blonde hardwood floors with the Los Angeles skyline in the background. SHOP: 15 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Essentials You Need On Your Radar Taraji’s dress isn’t available for purchase yet, but we found a similar (sleeved) version on ASOS for hundreds less for just $ 64.20. ASOS Design Midi Dress, $ 64.20, ASOS BUY NOW The famous thesp was opened on its fitness trail during the pandemic. She said WSJ Magazine Last September, quarantine deterred her fitness goals, so she started a 30-day fitness challenge before her 50th birthday on September 11. Since Coffee and kareem The actress took it up a notch, knocking out intense cardio workouts and a ton of body toning exercises on a daily basis, and sharing her progress with her fans on Instagram. SHOP: 10 Black Women-Owned Brands On Amazon You Need To Know Taraji usually starts with 20 minutes of cardio, telling the magazine, “I usually do this on the elliptical,” she says. “If I’m feeling really adventurous I’ll do a 20 minute stint on my Peloton bike. If I’m feeling really lazy I’ll just walk on the treadmill.” Stunned Taraji on the cover of Cultivated She has also embarked on boxing and intermittent fasting, which means she doesn’t eat anything until 11 a.m., and her first meal is a “I’m taking vitamin C. I’m taking iron shake. J I put elderberry powder, spirulina and collagen in my shake, ”Taraji continued. Longtime Taraji coach Mike T also sang his praises, saying In the style, “She’s a warrior in the gym. I’ve never had anything she shied away from – she’s a dream client. Excuse us while we run to a workout. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







