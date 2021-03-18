Kelly Ripa rings the bell on St. Patrick’s Day in the prettiest green plaid dress





Kelly ripa got into the St. Patrick’s Day holiday spirit in a dress that made fans swoon. RELATED: Kelly Impressed In A Dreamy Yellow Suede Isabel Marant Dress The Living with Kelly and Ryan star took the stage on Wednesday, dancing to Irish music Icons Devotional Objects Green Dress Tartan Plaid complete with ruffle details. The daytime TV host completed the look with a festive green bowl hat and stiletto pumps. Kelly helped her new puppy Lola make her post-adoption big debut on the series Ryan Seacrest also joined in the fun, topping his sweater and jeans with a large green top hat. The fashionista wore the brand’s flamenco dress for the first time in October 2019, so it’s no surprise that it’s already sold out. Luckily, we found two similar styles, a Tie Collar Tiered Tartan Plaid Dress at J. Crew on sale at 30% off for $ 95.99, and an ASOS Tartan Plaid Maxi Dress for just $ 50. ASOS Design Plaid Dress, $ 50, ASOS BUY NOW J. Crew black tartan dress, $ 95.99, J Crew BUY NOW Kelly also helped her family’s new puppy make her big debut when she brought little Lena Consuleos to the show for the first time since her adoption over the weekend. The adorable dog snuggled into Kelly’s lap as she sat in her chair. “In case you were wondering, this is Lena’s resting position at all times.” If you’re wondering what Lena is doing around the house, this is it. SHOP: Kelly Ripa wows in a print dress – and it’s on sale at 70% off The Maltese / Shih Tau mix was featured as an adoptable pet in a segment on March 8. “The Consueloses made the decision to adopt Lena,” Kelly told Ryan. Kelly looks festive in a green plaid dress and a green top hat In addition to her family news, Kelly continues to reveal one of her biggest Live style hacks. If you haven’t noticed, the mother-of-three has revived looks from the past few months – and she does it so well you probably haven’t noticed. MORE: Kelly Ripa Wears Prettiest Pink Dress – And We Found The Ultimate Fool This was again the case when the fashion star took to the set on Tuesday in an Isabel Marant abstract silk midi dress with gathered and ruffled details and structured shoulders. Kelly completed the retro-chic look with a pair of high heeled pumps. Kelly seduced in an Isabel Marant red and black floral dress It was only the last time this year that Kelly showed her affinity for this fashion thing and the dresses of Isabel Marant. Last week, the fashion star showed off her figure in a bodycon red and black floral Isabel Marant dress as she danced in her seat on the daytime show. Further proof that you can rework an outfit from the past and still make a major style statement today. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







