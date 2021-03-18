Robert Talbott brand assets are for sale





NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com) announced that it is seeking bids to acquire the intellectual property assets associated with the Robert Talbott company brand, including brands and www.RobertTalbott.com field. Since 1950, the Robert Talbott brand has grown from its roots as a designer of high-quality men’s ties to a beloved brand known for its range of bespoke products for both men and women. After the successful introduction of the tie, the brand introduced men’s dress shirts, sportswear, sweaters and outerwear, followed by the ensemble Audrey talbott Women’s line of sheepskin and leather shirts, outerwear and accessories. The Robert Talbott brand is known for its ready-to-wear offerings as well as a unique bespoke clothing program of slim, tailored shirts and ties. In recent years, sales of Robert Talbott branded products have been split evenly between retail and wholesale. “There aren’t a lot of men’s ready-to-wear brands with the cachet and exclusivity of Robert Talbott,” commented Hilco Streambank, senior vice president. Richelle Kalnit. “The brand is uniquely positioned to attract discerning customers across multiple channels and categories seeking its casual yet sophisticated statement for today’s casual work and event needs. The deadline for submitting bids to acquire the property is Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (WE), and a sale of the property will be made in accordance with Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (WE), by Hilco Streambank as Agent for Crossroads Financing, LLC, a secured lender. Parties interested in learning more about Robert Talbott’s intellectual property assets should visit www.hilcostreambank.com/robert-talbott, or contact Hilco Streambank representatives directly. About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a leading consulting firm specializing in the assignment and valuation of intellectual property. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the leading intermediary in the consumer, Internet and telecoms brand communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world’s leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by providing valuation, monetization and advisory solutions in an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units providing services that include valuation and valuation of assets, acquisition and disposal of retail and industrial inventory, real estate and strategic capital investments. For the media and the press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Marketing Director

Hilco Global

[email protected]

847-418-2712 SOURCE Hilco Streambank

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos