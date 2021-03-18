Ryan Westmoreland Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Brain Surgery in Heartwarming Way





Westmoreland Celebrates Brain Surgery Anniversary in Heartwarming Ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston Eleven years to the day after surviving the brain surgery that nearly ended his life, former Red Sox prospect Ryan Westmoreland has found a much happier way to make sense of March 17. Westmoreland announced on social media that he and his wife Libby celebrated the birth of their daughter, Adeline Grace. “March 17th was always a day I remembered as the day after my emergency brain surgery and realized I was going to live,” Westmoreland wrote. “Now March 17th has a new meaning. Welcome to the world, my little angel.” Westmoreland, 31, was struck by a cavernous deformity in his brain during spring training in 2010. He had just been named No. 21 overall in baseball, and the Red Sox imagined the center field from Rhode Island patrolling Fenway. Park for over a decade. Tomase: Hallelujah! Sox rotation will not be inaccessible in 2021 The operation, performed on his brainstem, however, had an impact on his eyesight and motor functions, and he was forced to stop an attempted return two years later and undergo follow-up surgery. He officially announced his retirement in 2013. Red Sox executives called him “southpaw Mike Trout” after his career ended. They signed him for $ 2 million in the 2008 draft, a year before the Angels picked Trout in the first round. In his only professional baseball season, in 2009, Westmoreland hit .296 with 7 homers and 19 interceptions on 19 occasions at short-season Lowell, where his teammates included current Red Sox wide receiver Christian Vazquez. The career-ending operation has always been called a tragedy, but at least now Westmoreland has happier memories to associate with March 17 than with its first full day of recovery. As he noted in his Twitter post, he is now a “#girldad”.







