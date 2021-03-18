Tokyo Olympic official resigns over proposal to dress woman as pig





TOKYO The Creative Director of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics has offered to step down after confirming he had pitched the idea of ​​putting on a plus-size female celebrity in a pig costume during the ceremony. opening. The resignation offer casts a new shadow on the Games just four months before their start following the recent decision by the head of the organizing committee of events to step down after making sexist comments. Hiroshi Sasaki, who was named chief of ceremonies for the Olympics in December, said in a statement that in March 2020 he did what he described as a joke suggestion to his colleagues in a discussion forum. online. He said he offered to dress Naomi Watanabe in a pink suit and call her Olympig during the opening ceremony. Mr Sasaki, who led the flag ceremony at the Rio 2016 Olympics in which then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared in a Super Mario costume, said he realized that the idea was inappropriate when her colleagues immediately criticized her. I deeply apologize to Ms Watanabe and everyone I have upset, Mr Sasaki said in the statement, adding that he had offered his resignation to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto. Ms Watanabe could not be reached immediately for comment. Ms Hashimoto was due to respond to Mr Sasakis’ offer to resign at a press conference on Thursday. Mr. Sasakis’ proposal for the pig costume was first reported by a Japanese weekly a day earlier. Ms Hashimoto tried to strengthen the role of women at the Olympics in response to the departure of her predecessor. The Tokyo organizing committee added more women to its board and established a gender equality committee. Mr Sasaki took over from the former creative director of the Olympic ceremonies in December in a move to simplify events and make them safer during the pandemic. The Opening and Closing Ceremonies are usually elaborate events featuring many artists and athletes. Mr. Sasaki was already the Creative Director of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Paralympic Games, which follow the Olympics. The organizers of the Olympics are also facing headwinds due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Japan in recent days and a slow rollout of vaccinations. Japan has so far only vaccinated medical personnel. Olympic organizers say they will have enough testing and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the Games. Organizers are expected to announce next week whether Japan will allow foreign spectators to attend the Games. The traditional Olympic torch relay around Japan begins on March 25. Write to Alastair Gale at [email protected] Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

